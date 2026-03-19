Samantha Ruth Prabhu in kasavu saree and minimal glam proves simplicity is the highest form of luxury. Pics

On March 18, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the pictures on Instagram. The caption credits the clothing label Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan for custom creating the actor's saree for the photoshoot. According to the website , it is worth ₹7,725.

The actor wore a simple yellow cotton kasavu saree, adorned with green borders, for the photoshoot. She styled the drape minimally with a matching blouse, minimal jewellery pieces, and a striking makeup look.

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Samanth Ruth Prabhu shared another set of pictures from her Bapu Bomma series as part of the upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram's promotions. She shared the photos with the caption, “ The Bapu Bomma Series — an ode to the artist who made softness powerful and simplicity unforgettable.”

Samantha's drape is a handwoven cotton saree adorned with appliqué and embroidery details, and made with half-fine tested kasavu, which are gold-plated copper threads. Her saree is part of the Rouka X Care4Chendamangalam collaboration collection.

Meanwhile, Pooja Karanam and Sukriti Rajesh from Open House Studio styled Samantha's dreamy look for the photoshoot. Lastly, celebrity makeup artist Harika Marumamula did her gorgeous glam. Let's decode her gorgeous attire and styling for the photoshoot.

Her necklaces, earrings, and anklets are from the jewellery brand Sheetal Zaveri, while the bangles are made by Divas Mantra.

Samantha wore the saree in a traditional draping style, with pleats folded in the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-grazing hem length. The simple saree was beautified by Samantha and her team with a green kasavu silk blouse featuring yellow borders, a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.

She wore the saree with fine accessories, including green bangles, gold kadhas, traditional gold rings, a choker necklace stacked with a dainty chain, and matching earrings. She tied her tresses in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo that offered a soft, feminine touch to the look.

Lastly, for glam, the actor chose darkened brows, subtle brown eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, a dainty red bindi, and soft contouring to highlight the face.

How did the internet react? Fans loved the soft romanticism of Samantha's beautiful look for the photoshoot. One Instagram user commented, “You remind us that simplicity will always be the highest form of luxury.” Another wrote, “That luminous glow, wow.”

Someone commented, “That iconic pose and iconic you.” Another remarked, “Uff, so beautiful.” A fan wrote, “You’ll always be our forever glam queen.”