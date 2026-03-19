Samantha Ruth Prabhu in kasavu saree and minimal glam proves simplicity is the highest form of luxury. Pics
In a recent photoshoot, Samantha wore a traditional saree with a tailored green kasavu blouse and fine accessories, impressing fans with her soft glam look.
Samanth Ruth Prabhu shared another set of pictures from her Bapu Bomma series as part of the upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram's promotions. She shared the photos with the caption, “The Bapu Bomma Series — an ode to the artist who made softness powerful and simplicity unforgettable.”
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The actor wore a simple yellow cotton kasavu saree, adorned with green borders, for the photoshoot. She styled the drape minimally with a matching blouse, minimal jewellery pieces, and a striking makeup look.
What did Samantha Ruth Prabhu wear?
On March 18, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the pictures on Instagram. The caption credits the clothing label Rouka by Sreejith Jeevan for custom creating the actor's saree for the photoshoot. According to the website, it is worth ₹7,725.
Her necklaces, earrings, and anklets are from the jewellery brand Sheetal Zaveri, while the bangles are made by Divas Mantra.
Meanwhile, Pooja Karanam and Sukriti Rajesh from Open House Studio styled Samantha's dreamy look for the photoshoot. Lastly, celebrity makeup artist Harika Marumamula did her gorgeous glam. Let's decode her gorgeous attire and styling for the photoshoot.
Decoding the styling
Samantha's drape is a handwoven cotton saree adorned with appliqué and embroidery details, and made with half-fine tested kasavu, which are gold-plated copper threads. Her saree is part of the Rouka X Care4Chendamangalam collaboration collection.
Samantha wore the saree in a traditional draping style, with pleats folded in the front and the pallu falling from the shoulder in a floor-grazing hem length. The simple saree was beautified by Samantha and her team with a green kasavu silk blouse featuring yellow borders, a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and a tailored fit.
She wore the saree with fine accessories, including green bangles, gold kadhas, traditional gold rings, a choker necklace stacked with a dainty chain, and matching earrings. She tied her tresses in a centre-parted, half-tied hairdo that offered a soft, feminine touch to the look.
Lastly, for glam, the actor chose darkened brows, subtle brown eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, blush-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, a dainty red bindi, and soft contouring to highlight the face.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved the soft romanticism of Samantha's beautiful look for the photoshoot. One Instagram user commented, “You remind us that simplicity will always be the highest form of luxury.” Another wrote, “That luminous glow, wow.”
Someone commented, “That iconic pose and iconic you.” Another remarked, “Uff, so beautiful.” A fan wrote, “You’ll always be our forever glam queen.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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