Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding to Raj Nidimoru: Wedding gifts, Bhuta Shudi Vivaha ritual and more

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a Linga Bhairavi Vivaha at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on December 1. The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the pictures from the wedding. The actor's friend, Shilpa Reddy, posted pictures and videos from the intimate ceremony to give details about it all. (Also read: Who is Raj Nidimoru? Know all about 1st marriage before Samantha Ruth Prabhu, work of The Family Man creator) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding was a hushed affair, held in a private ceremony.

In a picture shared by Shilpa, Samantha was seen sitting with Raj, the two in their wedding attire, looking at each other. In a video, Shilpa shared the wedding gift that was given to the attendees (called as the vivah kanukalu), which included incense made from flowers of Isha, a note from Sadhguru, chocolate bars made in India, a perfume from Samantha's chosen brand Secret Alchemist.

Shilpa also shared in a video that she is excited for the day to span out, revealing that the time was as early as 6.00 AM in the morning. “The Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is described as a sort of 'concrecation of marriages' rooted in an ancient yogic tradition,” she wrote. She added how the tradition allows the two individuals to enter in an union on an ‘elemental level’, seeking a deeper, more foundational unity. She shared pictures of lamps and diyas which were beautifully decorated with natural flowers. The entire venue was decorated with white flowers and pink roses, with flower baskets placed at corners.

Shilpa also posted a picture where she was seen sitting beside Samantha, who smiled and held her hand. Raj sat beside Samantha, and both the bride and groom had put garlands on one another. In the caption, Shilpa wrote, “A beautiful Bhuta shudhi vivaha 🙏🏼🪷 of Sam and Raj @isha.foundation . Enjoyed wearing this simple & beautiful kanchi cotton hand woven sari in suspicious leaf green with red border paired it with South India, Temple jewellery from @manjulajewellers.”

Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. They had double weddings, incorporating both Christian and Hindu rituals. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De. They are believed to have separated in 2022.