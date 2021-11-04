Sanjana Sanghi's 75k pale blue organza saree is perfect sultry pick on Diwali

Organza sarees with their luxurious lustre have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and giving it her own sultry spin this Diwali is Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi. Giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear this Diwali, Sanjana flaunted a pale blue organza saree.

Taking to her social media handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and those are the only blues we are accepting today. The pictures featured Sanjana donning the handwoven pale blue organza saree which was highlighted with golden gota embroidery, an appliqué technique where pieces of metal yarn ribbons are applied onto the fabric.

The saree also featured floral butis which were hand embroidered through the form of zardozi work in the pallu. Sanjana teamed it with a sky blue half sleeves blouse that looked like the epitome of grace.

Accessorising her look only with a handcrafted maangtikka from Shri Paramani Jewels By Vinay Gupta, Sanjana pulled back her wavy tresses into a mid-parted low ponytail hairstyle. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Sanjana amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sanjana captioned the pictures, “Choti Diwali, bade sapne (sic)” and punctuated it with a lightening emoji and diya emoji.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of sarees, garments and objects. The pale blue organza saree originally costs ₹75,000 on the designer website.

Sanjana Sanghi's pale blue organza saree from Raw Mango (rawmango.com)

Sanjana Sanghi was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.

