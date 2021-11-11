Sanjana Sanghi's sleeveless kalamkari sharara set is our new ethnic favourite

Strappy shararas have been a rage this year and Sanjana Sanghi is the latest Bollywood actor to tap into this trend with her sleeveless kalamkari sharara set which is our new ethnic favourite. A fad trend in the 60s, sharara style is the most trending ethnic outfit this season as they are pretty, stylish and super-comfy and Sanjana just raised the bar of fashion goals with her breathtaking look in the kalamkari sharara set.

Sultry ethnic style doesn't get any better than Sanjana Sanghi in an olive green kalamkari sharara with a strappy kurti which gives a sexy spin to traditional wear and elevates the fashion game. Roping in the charm of the bygone era, Sanjana mades us fall in love with traditional wear as she dolled up in an olive green kurti which came with delicate straps to add to the oomph factor.

Made of silk fabric, the kurti sported multi-coloured pastel and sequins embroidery all over. Sanjana teamed it with a pair of sharara pants that too came in olive green base and sported multi-coloured pastel and sequins embroidery all over.

Sanjana Sanghi in kalamkari sharara set (archanajaju.com)

Sanjana layered the look with a matching olive green dupatta that sported the same embroidery to add a pop of colour and a rich look to the ensemble. Completing her attire with a pair of metallic brown heels, the actor left her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle and accessorised her look only with a pair of statement dangler earrings.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Sanjana amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, Sanjana left fans and fashion enthusiasts swooning.

Sanjana Sanghi in kalamkari sharara set (Elevate Promotions)

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Archana Jaju's eponymous label that boasts of an eclectic combination of handloom and handicrafts of India in tandem with different artisans to create mesmerizing and unique combinations of crafts and looms with acute attention to the finest details.

Sanjana Sanghi in kalamkari sharara set from Archana Jaju (archanajaju.com)

Sanjana Sanghi was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.

