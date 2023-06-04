Sara Ali Khan's co-ord outfit and matching juttis at the airport will make you want to live in them this summer. Watch

When it comes to upgrading your wardrobe, taking hints from your favourite celebrities is a no-brainer. And if that star is Sara Ali Khan, we are guessing you like to keep your styling simple, elegant and stylish. When off the red carpet, Sara opts for pretty cotton suits, printed anarkalis, co-ord ensembles, and more - just like her latest airport look. The star arrived in the bay dressed in a yellow-coloured printed co-ord outfit styled with matching juttis. It will make you want to live in them this summer. Scroll through to check it out.

Sara Ali Khan's summer-ready airport look

Sara Ali Khan wears a co-ord outfit and matching juttis at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla, Instagram)

On Sunday, the paparazzi clicked Sara Ali Khan arriving in Mumbai. The photos and video show Sara exiting the airport in the bay while smiling at the camera and waving at her fans. She chose a summer-ready ensemble for her travels - featuring a yellow-coloured shirt, matching cropped top and pants set. Fans loved her jet-set look and flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "Beautiful Sara [heart emoji]." Others dropped heart eye emojis. Check out the snippets below.

Sara's ensemble comes decked in a multi-coloured block pattern on a yellow backdrop. While cropped blouse features a round neckline, midriff-baring short hem length, sleeveless silhouettes, and a relaxed fitting, the pants feature a high-rise waistline, a flared straight leg fall, and patti embroidered ankle-length hem.

Sara Ali Khan wears a summer-ready co-ord outfit at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sara layered the cropped top and pants set with a matching shirt featuring an open front, collared neckline, full-length sleeves, and a curved hem. She accessorised the ensemble with matching embroidered yellow-coloured juttis, a silver bracelet, a pink shoulder bag from Christian Dior, and dainty ear studs.

Lastly, Sara chose minimal glam picks, including glossy nude lip gloss, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and dewy skin. A centre-parted and super-straight silky open hairdo gave the finishing touch to her airport look.