Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur stun in traditional looks; Kartik Aaryan-Karan Johar attend

Diwali celebrations have kickstarted on a high note in B-Town as celebrities host star-studded parties at their residences. Last night, Sara Ali Khan also threw a bash at her home and invited close friends. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Orhaan Awatramani, Rahi Chadda, Punit Malhotra, and others attended the star-studded party. All the celebs chose stylish traditional outfits for the occasion. Scroll through to check out who wore what for Sara's Diwali party and steal some ideas for your collection.

Who wore what to Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party

Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party attended by Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and others. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was seen at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash at her Mumbai residence with Orhaan Awatramani. Ananya chose a blush pink traditional yet modern attire for the occasion. She wore a bralette, gharara pants and cape jacket decorated in sequins, intricate embroidery, beaded patterns, and mirror embellishments. While the top has a plunging neckline, sleeveless design, a cropped hem exposing her toned midriff, and a fitted bust, the pants have a flared silhouette, high-rise waist, and floor-grazing hem. The full-sleeved and open-front jacket stole the show. Lastly, Ananya chose a choker necklace, high heels, dainty earrings, centre-parted wavy locks, and minimal glam to complete the Diwali bash look. Meanwhile, Orry complemented her in a monochrome abstract printed oversized top and pants set.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash in a red kurta and black pants set. While his short kurta features an open bandhgala neckline, full-length sleeves with pulled-back cuffs, intricate thread embroidery, side slits, a relaxed fitting, and an above-the-knee short hem length, the silk pants have a straight-leg fit and a loose churidar-styled hem. Dress shoes, trimmed beard, and back-swept hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Kartik Aaryan

Katrik Aaryan attended Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash in a sunshine yellow-coloured kurta and white pants. While his kurta has a bandhgala neckline with an open slit, full-length pulled-back sleeves, a relaxed fitting, intricate Chikankari embroidery, and side slits, the silk pants have a straight-leg silhouette. He complemented the ensemble with minimal styling, including black Kolhapuri footwear, a trimmed back-swept hairdo, and a clean-shaven face.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar arrived at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash in a colourful Indian attire. He wore a multi-coloured kurta decked in quirky patterns and styled with black churidar pants and a dupatta designed in a black and white polka dot pattern. He complemented the ensemble with black dress shoes, a statement ring, a trimmed hairdo, and no-frame nerdy glasses.

What do you think of their outfits for the party?

