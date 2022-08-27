Sara Ali Khan raises the hotness quotient this festive season in red gharara with bling bralette, cape and we are in awe

If you are looking for an ethnic yet contemporary outfit to slay this festive season, take fashion inspiration from Bollywood hottie Sara Ali Khan who recently set the temperatures soaring in a red gharara with bling bralette and cape and we are in awe. Serving major fashion goals this festive season, Sara flaunted washboard abs in the red tiered gharara with a bling bralette and cape and we can't take our eyes off.

Raising the hotness quotient across the Internet, the social media is currently flooded with pictures of the Pataudi princess as she put her sartorial foot forward while giving a fusion twist to traditional wear. The pictures feature Sara, dolled up for a promotional shoot, in a hand embroidered sequinned bralette that came with a deep neckline to ooze oomph.

Flaunting a killer waistline, Sara teamed it with a pair of red tiered gharara pants and layered the attire with a matching red cape that sported floral prints all over in contrasting white, pink and green hues and came with mirror and cowrie shell detailing. Leaving her luscious silky tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Sara accessorised her look with a pair of jhumki earrings and a statement finger ring.

Sara Ali Khan in red gharara set (Elevate Promotions)

Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, she amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Sara set the Internet on fire and was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Karishma Shaikh.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta's eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles, feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs and enhance the feminine silhouette.

A traditional Lucknowi outfit designed to enhance the beauty of the bride, ghararas come with the fashion perks of being worn by any lady, irrespective of their body shape - whether they are petite or curvy as the ensemble can be styled as per your liking and even modern customizations of sarees and suits. A gharara ropes in the charm of the bygone era, making us fall in head-over-heels in love with the ethnic wear and encouraging us to move over regular ethnic wear while elevating our Indian style wardrobe this wedding season with a sultry spin.

Currently in trend for their edgy traditionalism and a modern contemporary feel, gharara was traditionally worn by women in the Indian subcontinent and is now a viral fashion fad in Pakistan and the Hindi Belt of modern-day India. They are a pair of trousers that are narrow and straight at the waist to the knees and heavily flared or wide-legged from below the knees and up to the toes with a thick lace hiding the joint where the cloth is gathered or ruched up to form the flare of the pants.