Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria inspire millennial fashion in pastel athleisure wear

A wave of pastel-coloured pieces is currently ruling the wardrobes and runaways, even midriff-baring style, as the warm-weather trend and Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria laid sartorial cues on how to ditch the more saturated athleisure wear styles as they inspired millennial fashion in trendy pastel track sets. Their smoking hot pictures in pastel-coloured sports bra and tights, while flaunting svelte figures, are setting the Internet on fire and we can’t wait to add the wardrobe staples to our fashion closet as we obsess over their comfortable and super stylish athleisure looks.

Taking to their respective social media handles, the two actors dropped their sultry looks from latest photoshoot for their recently launched fitness programs where they were seen looking fabulous and fit. Making the mercury soar, Sara was seen nailing a Yoga pose as she donned a pastel green sports bra, teamed with a pair of matching-coloured tights.

Completing her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers, Sara pulled back her sleek tresses into a high braid. She amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled-in eyebrows and perfectly lacquered nails.

Flaunting her flexibility while nailing the exercise, Sara captioned the picture, “Fitness First! As imperative as quenching your thirst Focus your mind and allow your energy to burst (sic).”

On the other hand, Tara was seen slaying in a sexy pastel pink sports bra, teamed with a pair of similar-coloured tights, a pair of white socks and a pair of white sneakers. Pulling back her hair into a stylish top knot, Tara amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude lipstick tint that matched her eye shadow, rosy blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking jaw-dropping ballet poses, Tara shared in the caption, “The beauty of movement is in how it makes you feel I’ve always felt stronger, more confident and happier when I’m taking care of my mind and body (sic).”

In another set of videos, on their respective social media handles, both Sara and Tara were seen flaunting a range of pastel colours in athleisure wear and we are smitten.

While the layer-shedding summer weather is seeing track sets as the trend of the moment, the spring 2021 runways were full of hues like bubblegum, pastel pink, sherbet lemon or embracing more lightweight looks. Boosting the most simple of shapes and moods, pastel colours are dialling down the girlishness by mixing punch-packing pop colours to create a high impact and optimism, given that they are a perennial spring favourite.

