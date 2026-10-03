Saree with sneakers can look polished and modern when you get the proportions right. Here is how to choose the right shoes, drape and styling details.

Saree paired with sneakers: How to make this unique combination actually work (Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The saree and sneakers combination has moved well beyond a fashion experiment. It is an easy way to make traditional Indian wear feel more relaxed, especially when you want to wear a saree for a daytime event, dinner or even a casual outing.

But simply pairing any sneakers with any saree does not always work. The fabric, drape, footwear shape and blouse can completely change the final look.

The easiest approach is to think of sneakers as a styling choice rather than just comfortable footwear. They should complement the saree while adding a more contemporary edge.

Start with the right saree

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If you are trying the combination for the first time, begin with an uncomplicated saree.

Cotton, linen, lightweight silk blends, printed sarees and simple handloom styles tend to work particularly well because they already have a relaxed quality.

A heavily embellished wedding saree can also be worn with sneakers, but it requires more deliberate styling. If the saree has elaborate embroidery or a dramatic border, keeping the sneakers simple can prevent the outfit from becoming visually overwhelming.

Sarees that work well with sneakers include:

Cotton sarees

Linen sarees

Lightweight printed sarees

Handloom sarees

Minimal silk sarees

Pre-draped sarees

Contemporary sarees in unconventional fabrics

White sneakers are the easiest choice

A clean pair of white sneakers is probably the simplest way to try the trend.

White works with colourful sarees without competing with the print, border or blouse. A low-top lifestyle sneaker can also create a cleaner silhouette than an extremely bulky running shoe.

You can experiment with black, metallic or coloured sneakers once you are comfortable with the combination.

Another easy trick is to pick a sneaker that subtly repeats one colour from the saree or blouse. It creates a connection between the footwear and outfit without making everything look overly coordinated.

The sneaker shape matters

Not every sneaker silhouette works equally well with a saree.

Running shoes designed primarily for exercise can sometimes look disconnected from a fluid saree. Cleaner lifestyle sneakers, retro trainers and low-top styles are often easier to incorporate.

Chunky sneakers can work too, particularly if you want a street style inspired look. In that case, balance the footwear with the rest of the outfit through an oversized shirt, structured blouse or contemporary jewellery.

The sneaker should look like a deliberate part of the outfit rather than an afterthought.

Get the saree length right

The drape is particularly important when wearing sneakers.

A saree that drags on the floor can quickly hide the footwear and make the entire look appear untidy. At the same time, you do not want the saree to be so short that the proportions feel awkward.

Ideally, the hem should skim the footwear naturally while allowing some of the sneaker to be visible as you walk.

This becomes even more important with chunky sneakers because their shape needs enough visibility to look intentional.

Experiment with the blouse

The blouse can completely change the mood of a saree and sneaker outfit.

A traditional fitted blouse keeps the look closer to classic Indianwear, while a contemporary blouse can make the sneakers feel more integrated.

Try pairing the saree with a crisp shirt, sleeveless blouse, fitted crop-style blouse, structured jacket or simple tank-style top.

An oversized white shirt with a saree and clean sneakers can be particularly effective for a relaxed daytime outfit.

You can also repeat a colour from the sneakers in the blouse for a subtle coordinated look.

Keep the accessories considered

You do not need to add every statement accessory you own.

A saree already provides plenty of visual interest, and the sneakers add another unexpected element. For daytime styling, simple earrings and a structured bag can be enough.

For an evening look, you can introduce statement jewellery or a more decorative bag while keeping the sneakers relatively understated.

The idea is to let the contrast between traditional draping and contemporary footwear remain visible.

Can you wear chunky sneakers with a saree

Yes, but proportion is important.

Chunky sneakers work particularly well when the entire outfit has a contemporary feel. Try them with a pre-draped saree, oversized blouse or shirt, or a relatively minimal saree.

If the saree is delicate and the blouse is very fitted, an extremely bulky sneaker can overpower the outfit.

A moderately chunky lifestyle sneaker is an easier starting point if you are unsure about the proportions.

Five saree and sneaker combinations to try

Cotton saree with white sneakers

Keep the blouse simple and add a structured tote for an easy daytime outfit.

Printed saree with retro sneakers

Choose sneakers that pick up one colour from the saree without matching the entire print.

Plain saree with statement sneakers

A simple saree gives you more freedom to make the footwear the focal point.

Saree with an oversized shirt and sneakers

Swap the conventional blouse for a crisp oversized shirt to create a more contemporary silhouette.

Pre-draped saree with chunky sneakers

The modern construction of a pre-draped saree makes it particularly easy to pair with substantial footwear.

What to avoid when wearing sneakers with a saree

The biggest mistake is making the footwear look accidental.

Avoid wearing visibly worn-out sneakers with an otherwise polished outfit. Make sure the saree hem does not drag over the shoes, and do not feel pressured to exactly match the sneakers to the saree.

It is also worth avoiding too many competing styling elements. Chunky sneakers, an oversized shirt, statement jewellery, a dramatic bag and a heavily embellished saree can quickly make the outfit feel cluttered.

Start simple and add one statement element at a time.

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Saree with sneakers: FAQs Can you wear white sneakers with a saree? Yes. White sneakers are one of the easiest footwear choices for a saree because they work with different colours and prints without competing with the outfit.

Should sneakers be visible under a saree? Ideally, some of the sneakers should be visible when you walk. The saree should skim the footwear rather than completely cover it or drag over the shoes.

Can you wear chunky sneakers with a saree? Yes. Chunky sneakers can work with contemporary sarees, pre-draped styles and oversized blouses. Balance the heavier footwear with the proportions of the rest of the outfit.

Which sarees look best with sneakers? Cotton, linen, lightweight silk, printed and handloom sarees are particularly easy to style with sneakers. Minimal and contemporary sarees also work well.

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