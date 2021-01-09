Seen Deepika Padukone's coat before? Melania Trump wore it for Christmas

Celebrities flew to exotic locations to ring in the New Year 2021. Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh and their families went to Ranthambore, Rajasthan to bid adieu to 2020 while enjoying in the lap of nature. Deepika Padukone's ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and their families were also in Rajasthan to welcome 2021 with open arms.

The Padmaavat actor had shared some stunning images and boomerang videos from Ranthambore as the highlights of her trip. From beautiful sunrises to a tiger casually strolling, Deepika gave a lot of snippets from her vacation that made us crave for a holiday. However, it was the first image in the post that caught the attention of her fans.

To brave the chilly December, Deepika wore a large cosy looking jacket. The grey checkered button-down jacket had a wide neck panel that was draped across her just like a scarf to give it a more snug feeling. Deepika had teamed this with a beige-coloured lower and accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies.

She shared the post with the caption, "What my New Years looked like...#ranthambore #rajasthan. An observation or compliment i receive most often from my family and friends closest to me is how I haven’t changed one bit personally despite everything I have achieved professionally. Little do they know what a huge role they have to play in it! For me, uninterrupted quality time with family and friends is absolutely essential. It keeps me grounded and rooted.It’s a reminder of where I’ve come from and everything it has taken me to get to where I am. So take that much needed break. (sic)."

Deepika's warm draped-scarf houndstooth-wool coat is from the shelves of the high-end brand Balenciaga and is sold out. You might be able to find this winter essential on some other sites but it will cost you a little over ₹2 lakh.

Deepika Padukone's coat is worth ₹2 lakh. (matchesfashion.com)

However, if you feel like you have seen this jacket before, you are not wrong. Deepika was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the same jacket in December 2019. Not just her, even Melania Trump was seen wearing the same jacket in November 2020 when she was preparing for Christmas at the White House. Yes, you can read that again.

Deepika Padukone at airport in 2019 (Instagram)

Melania Trump welcoming Christmas tree in White House in November 2020 (AP)

Seems like the coat is a celebrity must-have wardrobe essential.

