Serena Williams and daughter Olympia steal the show in matching sparkly outfits at King Richard premiere

Ace tennis player Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr had an adorable mother-daughter moment on the red carpet of King Richard's premiere on Sunday night. The tennis champ and her little munchkin enjoyed the sparkly matching moment at the event.

Serena and Olympia hit the red carpet with Alexis Ohanian for King Richard's premiere in matching all-black jumpsuits. The one-legged attires are from luxury label David Koma's Spring 2022 collection.

Serena and Olympia's sleeveless plain black, one-legged jumpsuit comes with silver reflective sequins on the torso and a turtleneck. They teamed the ensemble with matching black and white stockings. Serena chose embellished opera gloves, high peep-toe heels, diamond earrings, a watch and sleeked back hairdo to style her look. As for Olympia, the four-year-old tied her tresses in a cute updo adorned with beads and chose sparkly black Mary Janes and a necklace for accessories.

See their photos here:

Serena shared the photos on her Instagram page with a delightful caption that proved she was a proud mommy. "Her beads. Her pose. That is all! Last night we celebrated family style at the premiere of #KingRichard. I can't wait for you all to see this movie. In theaters this Friday," Serena wrote.

Serena's husband and Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian, chose a classic look for the occasion. He wore a plain black suit to accompany his family.

Serena and Olympia often wear matching outfits and share pictures of their winning looks on social media. In September, the tennis player posted photos of her and Olympia enjoying at the beach while wearing matching swimsuits. She captioned it, "Jumpin' jumpin' with my best gals."

Take a look:

Tennis star Serena Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr in September 2017.

Meanwhile, King Richard is a biopic that follows the life of Venus and Serena's father, Richard Williams, and how he raised his two daughters to be tennis champions. It stars Will Smith in the title role.

