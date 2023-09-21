Known for his stylish and diverse fashion sense, South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN's DK or Dokyeom, whose real name is Lee Seok-min, is now officially the newest global brand ambassador of Swiss luxury fashion house Bally, as K-pop continues to wield its fashion takeover. While the Korean pop culture draws inspiration from different style aesthetics, their stars are known to mix luxury with streetwear along with wearing styles inspired by various decades and DK is no stranger to it as CARATs or fans of SEVENTEEN can vouch for the main vocalist's wide range of styles, from casual and streetwear to more formal and high-fashion outfits, depending on the context, events or endorsements he is involved in.

SEVENTEEN's DK woos Swiss luxury fashion house Bally with his ‘trendy style’, named newest global brand ambassador (Photo by Twitter/svtcontents)

Bally could not be elusive to his charming multi-talented nature in various aspects of music including singing, dancing and songwriting along with his persona that earned him the nickname “Sunshine”, making the brand's CEO Nicolas Girotto state, “We are thrilled to have the versatile artist DK from the iconic group SEVENTEEN as our new global brand ambassador. His trendy style and warm personality perfectly align with Bally’s core values.” In their official statement, the brand described DK as, “Famous for his impressive vocals, sophisticated appearance and confident presence, continues to rise in global popularity.”

Closely associated with the brand since attending Bally’s Fall/Winter 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week earlier in February this year, DK is now gearing up for a range of international activities, starting with his participation in Bally’s 2024 Spring/Summer Campaign. He is also reported to attend Milan Fashion Week that is scheduled for September 23, 2023, where Bally will showcase its latest creations.

Commenting on the collaboration, DK gushed, “It’s a tremendous honour to become Bally’s global brand ambassador. I look forward to showcasing Bally’s artistry, excellence, and passion for innovation through my future endeavours.” Flaunting professional modelling skills, DK surprised CARATs recently with a flood of pictures from his new photoshoot for Bally and the fashion enthusiasts could not keep calm.