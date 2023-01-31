Shah Rukh Khan's dapper look in black suit, Deepika Padukone's floral dress wins heart. Fans call them 'Dimple gang'

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham stepped out in Mumbai yesterday to attend a meet-and-greet event with the media. The Pathaan actors chose stylish looks for making an appearance at the occasion, with Deepika and Shah Rukh's ensembles winning hearts online. While Deepika chose a floral midi dress for the affair, Shah Rukh Khan made a dapper entry in a tailored black suit. Keep scrolling to see their pictures and videos from the press meet. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone in Sindoori saree with Ranveer Singh for Anant Ambani's engagement serves a wedding look. See its price)

Fans call Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 'dimple gang'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday evening, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, with John Abraham, stepped out in Mumbai to attend a meeting with the press after Pathaan's successful release in theatres. Snippets from the event - featuring the star cast dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, talking with the media and more - went viral on social media. Fans hearted the pictures and videos and dropped compliments in the comments. One user called Shah Rukh and Deepika 'dimple gang'. Another commented, "I love how happy they are! They are like finally, all our hard work paid off." A user remarked, "DEEPIKA + SRK = blockbuster."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani styled both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika for the occasion. Regarding Shah Rukh's style choice, he looked dapper in a tailored black suit featuring a blazer and pants set with a fitted round-neck tee.

While the double-breasted jacket features a front button closure, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars and structured fitting, the pants have a straight-leg fitting. SRK accessorised the ensemble with a side-parted back-swept hairdo, a trimmed beard, a sleek watch, and black dress shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Deepika made a stunning appearance in a custom Gauri and Nainika midi dress featuring a colourful floral pattern, strap sleeves, a plunging neckline and back, corseted bodice, a flared pleated skirt, and cinched waist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika accessorised the midi dress with emerald gemstone earrings and black pointed high heels. In the end, Deepika chose sleeked back open hairdo, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip shade, feathered brows, and blushed glowing skin for the glam picks.