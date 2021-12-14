Shanaya Kapoor aces perfect date look in blue fringe dress, Khushi Kapoor reacts

If you are looking for the hottest upgrade to your party wardrobe, Shanaya Kapoor is here to sort your fashion woes with her latest smoking hot pictures in a blue fringe dress that looks perfect for a date night. Twirling and swirling never looked this fabulous and Shanaya is to be blamed as she floods the Internet with her sizzling viral pictures in a bright blue fringe dress that left Khushi Kapoor and Navya Nanda swooning.

Taking to her social media handle, the Bollywood kid shared a slew of pictures from her latest photoshoot that establish her diva stand even before her big break. The pictures featured Shanaya putting her sartorial foot forward in a sultry blue mini dress that came with a stretchy knitted fabric.

The sleeveless bodice came with a daring plunge neckline to add to the oomph factor and sported a cut-out detail with a satin broad belt cinching the waist. An overlay of multiple fringes coming to play on the blue bodice enhanced the alluring look of the hem as Shanaya added a touch of pink to it with her dewy glossy makeup.

Completing her attire with a pair of silver heels from Eridani, Shanaya pulled back her sleek tresses into a high bun and flaunted a pair of simple stud earrings accessorised further with a stack of finger rings from Aquamarine Jewellery and Bansri Mehta Design. Wearing a dab of peach lipgloss, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Shanaya set the Internet on fire. She captioned the pictures, “you got that James Dean daydream look in your eye (sic)” and we totally agree along with Khushi who commented, “OBSESSED (sic)” while Navya emptied her stash of fire emojis.

Khushi Kapoor and Navya Nanda's comments on Shanaya Kapoor's pictures (Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

The ensemble is credited to the Parisian designer Herve Leger who pioneered the bodycon look in the '80s and the brand has been synonymous with the style ever since. Shanaya Kapoor was styled by fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Faisal Bhatti.

