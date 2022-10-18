Shanaya Kapoor's fitted white dress for dad Sanjay Kapoor's birthday celebrations from family pic costs 32k

After sister Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is taking the internet by storm with her gorgeous look in a bodycon dress. Recently, Shanaya Kapor with her Maheep Kapoor and brother Jahaan Kapoor jetted off to Dubai to ring in Sanjay Kapoor's 60th birthday with his friends, including Seema Sajdeh, Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Antara Motiwala, Mohit Marwah, Boney Kapoor, and more. Later, Shanaya and Maheep shared pictures from their intimate birthday celebrations on Instagram. And for the occasion, the 22-year-old slipped into a white fitted dress. Keep scrolling to check out Shanaya's dress and find where you can get the exact look.

Shanaya Kapoor wears a fitted white dress for Sanjay Kapoor's birthday party

After a grand ceremony in Dubai, Sanjay Kapoor and his family - wife Maheep Kapoor and their kids Shanaya and Jahaan - got together for an intimate brunch in Dubai. Shanaya and Maheep shared the pictures from the outing on social media. While Shanaya wished Sanjay in her caption, "I love you, dad. Happy 60th birthday," Maheep wrote, "Birthday Celebrations continue." The pictures show Shanaya looking stunning in a fitted white dress from the shelves of the clothing label Self-Portrait. She teamed it with minimal accessories and glam picks. Check out the posts below. (Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor enjoys 'some sun, some fun' in grey dress: Suhana Khan reacts)

What is the price of Shanaya Kapoor's dress?

Shanaya Kapoor's Self-Portrait dress is available on the label's website and is called the White Ribbed Knit Cut Out Midi Dress. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹32,687 (350 Pounds).

The dress Shanaya Kapoor wore in Dubai. (self-portrait.com)

Regarding the design details, Shanaya's knitwear dress features a ribbed design and fitted silhouette designed to show off the curves. It also has futuristic cut-outs on the neckline, full-length sleeves, and a midi-length hem. She added a pop of colour to her outfit by wearing green strappy sandals.

Lastly, Shanaya styled her look with statement rings, side-parted open wavy tresses, winged eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor is the youngest brother of film producer Boney Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor. His daughter Shanaya will soon make her acting debut with Bedhadak, backed by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.