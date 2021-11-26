Shanaya Kapoor is winter fashion goals in floral puffer jacket, tan suede pants

If you want to make an outfit go from day to night, take fashion inspiration from Shanaya Kapoor's sizzling street style in a floral puffer jacket and tan suede pants which are handsdown winter fashion goals. Inspiring us to upgrade our winter wardrobe already, Shanaya raised the bar of street style fashion this winter as she oozed oomph in the floral print puffer jacket with tan suede pants and we can't take our eyes off.

Taking to her social media handle, the 22-year-old shared a picture from one of her photoshoots which showed the fireball of hotness putting her sartorial foot forward. The picture featured Shanaya sitting on a couch, donning a zipped-up puffer jacket that came in white-base and with red and green floral prints all over.

Made of polyester, the jacket was teamed with a pair of relaxed fit, tan-coloured pants made of suede fabric. Completing her street style with a pair of spotless white sneakers, Shanaya left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

She accessorised her look only with a pair of brown metallic hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Ritu Kumar's eponymous label that boasts of trendy everyday and statement pieces, inspired by South Asia's rich cultural heritage. While the floral print puffer jacket originally costs ₹8,900 on the designer website, the pants are priced at ₹5,400.

Shanaya Kapoor's puffer jacket from Label Ritu Kumar (labelritukumar.com)

Shanaya Kapoor's pants from Label Ritu Kumar (labelritukumar.com)

The Covid-19 lockdowns have cemented a distaste for perfection which then gave a permanent place to street fashion because it is relatable and resonated with how real people got dressed in the midst of a pandemic. Instead of donning one designer in entirety, the magic of street style is in layering different designers, colours, silhouettes and eras together.

