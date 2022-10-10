Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde steal the show at awards night with glamorous looks: All pics and video inside

Many big names from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi film industries, including Allu Arjun, Sai Pallavi, Sharvari Wagh, Mrunal Thakur, Krithi Shetty, Saniya Iyappan, Aindrita Ray, and Tabu, among others attended an awards show last night in Bengaluru. Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill were among the host of stars at the event, and they stole the show with their gorgeous looks on the red carpet. While Shehnaaz shined bright in a silk saree and traditional jewels, Pooja served a sensuous sartorial moment in an embellished gown. Keep scrolling to check out snippets from Pooja and Shehnaaz's red-carpet appearance at the awards night.

Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde steal the show at the awards night

On October 9, Shehnaaz Gill and Pooja Hegde attended the Filmfare Awards South 2022 in Bengaluru alongside many other celebrities. Several paparazzi and fan accounts flooded social media with stunning pictures and videos of two actors walking the red carpet. Netizens especially fell in love with Shehnaaz Gill's traditional avatar for the occasion - she wore a silk saree and a sleeveless blouse styled with ornate jewels. As for Pooja, she dressed up in a mirror-embellished gown dripping in fiery elegance. Find more details of their outfits below. (Also Read: Pooja Hegde lives her Princess moment in a stunning blush pink off-shoulder gown)

Shehnaaz Gill wore a pistachio green Kanjeevaram silk saree adorned in golden brocade motif embroidery, bold patti borders, and heavy work on the pallu. The star wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall elegantly from her shoulder. A sleeveless brocade blouse with a wide neckline and a fitted silhouette completed Shehnaaz's look.

Shehnaaz styled the traditional ensemble with heavy jewellery pieces, including bangles, bracelets, a statement ring, a choker and a heavy necklace, and matching earrings. Lastly, she chose a messy braided bun adorned in gajra, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde ditched all accessories with her heavily-embellished sleeveless ensemble. She wore a floor-grazing gown featuring heavy reflective mirror work, a turtle neckline, figure-hugging fitting, and a short train on the back. A centre-parted sleek bun, high heels, subtle eye shadow, brown lip shade, glowing skin, and minimal makeup rounded off her makeup.

Whose outfit do you like the most, Pooja Hegde or Shehnaaz Gill?