Shehnaaz Gill enjoys sunsets and vibes with the sea and wind in pretty printed mini dress: Watch video inside

Summer dresses are about embracing your fun and funky side. They are a must-have addition to your wardrobe during the warm season to beat the heat in style. Many of our favourite celebrities have a stunning collection of printed summer dresses in their wardrobe. Actor Shehnaaz Gill is also one of them, and she has a steal-worthy collection in her wardrobe. While some are perfect for date night, others are for casually chilling at home. And the star's recent video in a printed pretty mini dress, vibing and dancing on a boat, backs our claim.

On Saturday, Shehnaaz Gill delighted her 11.5 million-strong Instagram family with a stunning video of herself enjoying the sea, wind and a beautiful sunset on a boat. The star dropped the clip with the caption, "Riveting sunsets." It showed her flaunting some killer moves while dressed in a printed mini-ensemble. Her post will not only make you miss the sea and sunsets but will also give you fashion goals. Scroll ahead to check it out. (Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill is effortless queen in colourful dress for magical shoot: See pics)

Shehnaaz picked a black mini dress for the clip. It comes adorned in a white polka dot print, puffed half sleeves with cinched cuffs, tulle overlay, a cinched waistline, a fabric ribbon tie on the front, an open back, and a frilled mini-length skirt showing off her long legs. She teamed it with a sleek bracelet, shimmering ear studs and messy open tresses.

In the end, Shehnaaz chose nude lip shade, glowing face, on-fleek brows and blushed cheeks to glam up her minimal yet graceful ensemble. After posting the clip on her page, many of Shehnaaz's followers hearted and commented on the post. One netizen wrote, "Gorgeous girl." Another commented, "Sunset is looking more beautiful because you are there."

Earlier, Shehnaaz had posted several pictures from her first ramp walk for a designer. The star had turned showstopper for Samant Chauhan in a bright red bridal lehenga set and walked during the grand finale of the fashion week. Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz had written that she cherished the moment forever. Check out the photos below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is reportedly filming for Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, though there hasn't been any official confirmation about it.