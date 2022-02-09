Shehnaaz Gill flaunts bold black crop top and pants with sheer jacket in viral video: Fans says 'hottest beauty'

Actor Shehnaaz Gill's every public appearance and social media post never fails to turn heads. The star's army of fans can never get enough of her. So, when she posted a video of herself slaying a bold all-black look, it came as no surprise that it started trending immediately. Her ensemble will give you glam fashion goals, so don't skip taking style notes from the star to update your wardrobe.

Paparazzi clicked Shehnaaz with Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday evening outside a shooting set in Mumbai. Later, the star posted two videos on her official page - one of them showed her grooving to Ariana Grande's song 7 Rings. "I Believe in #ShehnaazGill...believe in yourself," she captioned the post.

Coming to Shehnaaz's look, it included an all-black bralette-style top and pants set teamed with a trendy jacket. The top had a plunging wide U neckline, cropped hem length, a racerback detail with cut-outs, and broad straps. The star teamed it with high-waisted pants that had a skin-fitted silhouette on top and flared hem.

Shehnaaz Gill slays an all-black outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz wore the ensemble with a sheer jacket carrying full sleeves with faux leather notch lapel collars, shoulder pads and cuffs. The star accessorised her trendy ensemble with chunky black lace-up sneakers, silver ear studs, and a ring.

In the end, a sleeked back high ponytail with crown braids, plum lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, a blushed glow, and dewy base make-up rounded off the glam picks.

Shehnaaz Gill teams the ensemble with minimal make-up.

Shehnaaz's video that featured her showing off the black ensemble with Ariana Grande's 7 Rings garnered 3.6 million views. The post also had several comments and likes. One of the users wrote, "Omg Hottest Beauty." Another commented, "Looking so gorgeous."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Shehnaaz Gill's post.

Shehnaaz had also posted a video of herself dancing to Yashraj Mukhate and her viral banger Boring Day with Shilpa Shetty. "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better," reads the caption of the post.

What do you think of Shehnaaz's bold all-black look?

