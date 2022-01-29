Shehnaaz Gill shines bright in sequin pink saree, Internet calls her a 'Bombshell': See viral pics here

Actor Shehnaaz Gill is taking over social media one stunning traditional look at a time. The star, who rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following, has been sharing breathtaking pictures of herself dressed in traditional attires fit for the modern Indian woman. Her latest shoot in a gorgeous Manish Malhotra blush pink saree is one such look that will make your heart skip a beat.

Shehnaaz took to Instagram recently to post several photos of herself from a photoshoot with her 10.8 million strong Instagram family. She captioned the post, "Making a wish come true...how do you feel?" The pictures show the star draped in a signature Manish Malhotra sequinned saree and a statement blouse. It is the perfect look for making a head-turning statement while attending a wedding.

Shehnaaz Gill in a Manish Malhotra saree.

Shehnaaz chose a blush pink saree that came doused with hundreds of shimmery sequins embroidered in varying patterns all across the drape.

The six yards also features a heavily embellished border featuring a matching sequinned patti and a pallu decorated with feather adornments. She wore the ensemble in a traditional draping style with the pallu hanging from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

Shehnaaz Gill wears the saree with a sleeveless blouse.

Shehnaaz teamed the saree with a matching blush pink sleeveless blouse decorated with innumerable shiny sequins and featuring a sweetheart neckline, an inverted hem, and a bare back with dainty embellished criss-cross straps.

Shehnaaz Gill opted for minimal accessories.

Shehnaaz teamed the six yards with a delicate diamond necklace, matching tear-drop earrings and rings. The star chose winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glossy nude pink lip shade, and mascara-adorned lashes for rounding off her glam picks. In the end, side-parted open silky tresses completed the look.

What do you think of Shehnaaz Gill's traditional look?

Meanwhile, after Shehnaaz posted the photos, they immediately went viral and garnered more than 5 lakh likes and several comments. Giorgia Andriani commented, "Bombshell [fore emoji]." Shehnaaz's stylist Ken Ferns wrote, "A shooting star just paused...Make a wish."

Comments on Shehnaaz Gill's post.

The sequinned saree Shehnaaz chose for the shoot is a favourite among many other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and more.

