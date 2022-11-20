Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, others take over award show in Dubai in stunning looks

Many stars took over Dubai last night as they attended an awards show in the United Arab Emirates City. The guest list included celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Bhumi Pednekar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Hema Malini, Maniesh Paul, Rakhi Sawant, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bharti Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and several other stars. They all came dressed impeccably in jaw-dropping ensembles. Meanwhile, some Bollywood divas served absolute glamour in their fairytale-esque and red-carpet-ready gowns. Keep scrolling to find out who wore what at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022.

Who wore what at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh lived up to his name of quirky fashion king of Bollywood by donning an ensemble in the hottest colour of the season. Ranveer wore a rani pink silk blazer and pants set with a white shirt to the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. He teamed the ensemble with tinted sunglasses, a backswept hairdo, diamond ear studs, a black-and-white coloured watch, white loafers, and a white bow tie.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was a vision to behold at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022 in a shimmering embellished beige figure-hugging gown paired with dainty earrings, a side-parted sleek bun and killer high heels. Her ensemble features a one-shoulder plunging neckline, floor-sweeping train, and a front risqué thigh-high slit to elevate the look. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's printed cotton suit with embroidered juttis is a must-have)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill channelled her inner fashionista at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in a black strapless gown featuring a plunging neck, figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. She wore the classic sartorial statement with bold red lips, a choker necklace, matching earrings, statement rings, side-parted open wavy tresses, and bold glowing makeup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash made a case for the most-coveted thigh-high slit style statement in a jade green gown. The ensemble features bold straps, a deep sweetheart neckline, an embellished self-belt to cinch the waist, a floor-sweeping frilled train attached to the back, and a figure-accentuating fit. She styled the look with statement earrings, centre-parted open tresses, and bold makeup picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar walks the red carpet at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar walked the red carpet in her favourite shade of the season - white. The star chose a strapless embellished gown featuring a side thigh-baring slit, a long train, and pleated additions on the front. She teamed the ensemble with feather and diamantes-adorned sheer Opera gloves, an open mane, smoky eye shadow, nude lips, and a glowing face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar took the risqué route at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in a dual-toned ensemble in golden yellow and beige shades. She wore a strapless plunging neckline dress with a high leg-baring slit on the front and a bow-shaped long train on the back. She wore it with a statement necklace, high heels, pulled-back open tresses and bold makeup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia attended the event in a red embellished gown, styled with minimal accessories and a side-parted sleek hairdo. The ensemble features a unique neckline and a voluminous skirt.

Which actor's red-carpet look did you like the most?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}