Shehnaaz Gill's no-makeup look with a comfy airport outfit proves simple is the new cool: All pics and videos

Actor Shehnaaz Gill travelled to Dubai recently to attend an awards show. Many big names from the entertainment industry, including Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Govinda, Hema Malini, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Sharvari Wagh, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Rakhi Sawant, Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana, attended the event. Yesterday, Shehnaaz returned to Mumbai from Dubai. After a glamorous red carpet appearance, she showed her fans simple is the new cool with a no-makeup look and a comfy airport outfit. Keep scrolling to find more details.

Shehnaaz Gill keeps it simple at the airport

On Monday, Shehnaaz returned to Mumbai after attending an event in Dubai. The paparazzi clicked the star arriving at the airport dressed in a lowkey all-black outfit. They even posted pictures and videos of Shehnaaz on social media, which garnered love from her millions of fans. She wore a top and baggy pants set, styled with a baby pink jacket and a no-makeup look, proving that simple is the new cool. Check out Shehnaaz's pictures and video at the airport below. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill dances with Guru Randhawa in Dubai, stuns in two gorgeous outfits)

Coming back to Shehnaaz's outfit, the airport look features a black top and joggers pants. While the top has a round neckline and fitted silhouette, the bottoms come with a mid-rise waist, baggy silhouette and cinched hems. A baby pink-coloured jacket added a dash of colour to the all-black look.

Shehnaaz Gill clicked at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Shehnaaz completed the outfit with white chunky front lace-up sneakers and sleek bracelets. In the end, Shehnaaz chose centre-parted open tresses, glossy pink lips, glowing skin, and no makeup to round off the glam picks.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had dropped pictures and a video from her time in Dubai. The photos revealed her classic old Hollywood-style look for walking the red carpet at an award show, and the clip showed Shehnaaz meeting a pet lion in the UAE City. Check out both posts below.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will soon make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge.