Shehnaaz Gill turns 29: 5 stylish looks of Shehnaaz that you can easily recreate

Shehnaaz Gill's fashion sense is admirable. There's no denying that the Bollywood actor has an unusual sense of style, and she added her own spin to the gorgeous outfit she chose. Shehnaaz Gill, a spectacular Punjabi singer-actress, has wowed fans with her innocence and beauty. The singer rose to prominence after appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. She recently underwent a major transformation, and since then, her fan base has grown exponentially. The actress enjoys showing off her good looks and frequently posts photos on social media. (Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's cute smile is brighter than the sun in a latest viral photoshoot, Badshah calls her 'Bugz'. All pics )

If you've been following Shehnaaz Gill since she entered the Bigg Boss house, you'll know that the Punjabi singer and actor has gone through a significant transformation. She has lost a lot of weight and has been showing it off in stunning outfits.

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, Denim Designers, Spykar and Kavita Bajpai, Fashion Expert, LIVA suggested some gorgeous looks of Shehnaaz Gill that you can easily replicate.

1. Shehnaaz Gill rocks an orange crop top and denim

Shehnaaz casual look in a bright orange crop top and baggy denim is effortlessly gorgeous. (pinterest)

Shehnaaz Gill, the multi-talented star, is making her fans fall in love with her new look. She's dressed in a bright orange crop top and baggy denim. She completed her look with white sports shoes. Her hair is styled in soft waves. The actress has applied very light dewy and refreshing make-up, which enhances her casual appearance. Her clothing effortlessly complements her slim figure. Her expressions are enthralling.

2. Red carpet saree look

Shehnaaz's saree came with stone and zari details all throughout. Shehnaaz paired it with a sleeveless sequined blouse of the same colour. (Instagram/@shehnaazgill)

What’s more beautiful than watching Shehnaaz’s breathtaking look in this saree? Her saree look is something that she dons less frequently, but we remember those looks whenever she makes a public appearance in one of those because they are eye-soothing to watch. With minimal jewellery, open hair, and a light shade of makeup, she is giving us fashion moments that we can't afford to miss or excuse from. She gives out the vibe of the royal queen who is here to slay and rule with her fashion game.

3. Purple-hued Punjabi look

Our Punjabi kudi looks stunning in a purple kurta and palazzo set. (pinterest)

Being a Punjabi Kudi herself, she can take her conventional Punjabi looks in those salwar away; and that’s one of the looks that we can't miss for sure, specifically the light purple outfit that she is donning here With the light pink dupatta that compliments her entire look, and the added Patiala slippers, her entire aura reminds us of her bubbly, chirpy trait that she naturally is. What would go better along with this – an oxidized choker on the neck, with bigger sized earrings, and you are perfect to make those dance moves at any event or make a surreal appearance with poise.

4. White oversized shirt, blue jeans!

Shehnaaz Gill in the classic white shirt and denim combination. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mumbai weather calls for breezy fits complemented with effortless and trendy styling. And it seems like actor Shehnaaz Gill has been adapting this vibe for her casual outing in the bay. The star stepped out in the city for a salon visit recently and got clicked by the paparazzi outside the location. She slipped into the classic white top and denim combination for the outing and nailed the uber-cool-Mumbai-gal look. The actress donned a white oversized shirt with light blue jeans.

5. Shehnaaz Gill gives winter fashion goals

Actor Shehnaaz Gill looks super cute in a white sweater look. (Instagram)

Shehnaaz slipped into a white knit sweater for the photoshoot. It features a turtle neckline, full-length sleeves, a knit design, ribbed details on the neck, cuffs and hem, drop shoulders, and a figure-skimming silhouette. Shehnaaz ditched all accessories to style the cosy winter look.

