The 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant took place at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador where Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios was crowned as Miss Universe 2023 winner by Miss Universe 2022, USA's R'Bonney Gabriel. In a crystal-embellished gown that paid tribute to her roots with the colours of Nicaragua flag, the 23-year-old made history as it was the first time that Nicaragua won the beauty competition, beating first runner-up Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild and second runner-up Miss Australia Moraya Wilson while it was also the first time that the country ever made it into the Top 5 finalists.

Sheynnis Palacios at Miss Universe 2023: A fashion journey of Nicaragua-inspired gowns (Screengrabs from Twitter)

Looking radiant and glowing in blue and white, Sheynnis Palacios's gown inspired was by the flags of her country and El Salvador, where the Miss Universe 2023 competition was held. The glittery silver gown's long sleeves were studded with crystals decorating her chest, arms and torso and the ensemble was layered with a vibrant blue flowing cape.

The embellished body-hugging gown came with a sultry sweetheart neckline that oozed oomph and was highlighted with a sheer factor that made it look truly magnificent. Additionally, the waist-line cut-out fit perfectly and crafted a marvellous silhouette.

Leaving her side parted wavy tresses open, Sheynnis accessorised her look only with a pair of long silver earrings. She amped up the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner and a dash of glossy lipstick and completed her attire with a pair of heels.

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios reacts during the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in San Salvador, El Salvador November 18, 2023. (REUTERS/Jose Cabezas)

Paying another homage to her homeland, Sheynnis walked the ramp at the National Costume show on Thursday in a purple and black costume that was designed by Jorge Salazar Caliz and was inspired by the Nicaraguan grackle bird species El Zanate. The custom ensemble included voluminous wings and a matching headpiece for a dramatic effect.

Hours before the final, the former TV host and model had shared a heartfelt message on Instagram and wrote in Spanish, "Tonight I dedicate it to my inner child and to each of the girls who yearn to fulfil this dream, even the sky itself is the limit, dream so big that people think it is impossible to achieve because that is where you know that your dreams and goals will exceed obstacles, and remember to accompany them with determination, perseverance and passion."

While Clarisse Designs dressed all delegates for the opening numbers of the preliminary and final competitions of Miss Universe 2023, designer Rubin Singer brought his luxury fashion sensibility to swimwear, Jojo Bragais was the footwear sponsor and Lebanese jewellery company Mouawad has been the official jeweller for the Miss Universe organisation since 2019.

