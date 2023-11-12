Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash: Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma to Bhumi Pednekar and others; who wore what

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, hosted a grand Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai. The party was attended by many celebrities dressed in gorgeous ethnic ensembles. The guest list included stars and power couples like Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Huma Qureshi, Tejasswi Prakash, and others. Scroll through to find out who wore what at Shilpa's Deepawali festivities.

Who wore what to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Diwali party

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma and Bhumi Pednekar pose at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty made heads turn at her star-studded Diwali bash in a deep red-coloured velvet ensemble featuring a halter-neck cropped blouse, a floor-sweeping skirt with a gathered pleated front, and a matching dupatta draped on her arms. Her outfit comes embroidered with gold rose patterns and shimmering beaded tassels. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, statement earrings, stacked chunky bracelets, rings, glossy muted pink lip shade, glowing blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and mascara-adorned lashes gave the finishing touch. Meanwhile, Raj complemented her in an off-white sherwani and a deep red velvet dupatta.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon attended the Diwali party with her sister, Nupur Sanon. The actor looked glamorous at the celebrations in a shimmering festive-ready look featuring a bustier blouse, sharara pants, and a cape-style jacket. While the top and pants come in a muted pink shade and are adorned with sparkling sequin embellishments, the jacket has an open front, mirror embellishments, and a multi-coloured patch design. In the end, Kriti chose hoop earrings, embroidered juttis, rings, side-parted sleek hairdo, and minimal makeup for the styling.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in gorgeous traditional ensembles. While Tamannaah chose a purple-hued cropped backless choli, sheer dupatta and a lehenga set decked in shimmering silver embellishments, Vijay wore an embroidered asymmetric black kurta and flared pants set. Tamannaah glammed her ensemble with a mang tika, a sleek bracelet, matching footwear, glossy pink lip shade, blushed glowing skin, matching eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara, and feathered brows.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar turned into a golden girl for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party dressed in the viral tissue silk saree. Her six yards come adorned with heavily embellished pallu and a broad embroidered border. She wore the drape with a sleeveless bralette blouse featuring mirror embellishments, a plunging neckline, a backless design, a cropped silhouette, and a fitted bust. A choker necklace, a messy bun adorned with gajra, jhumkis, bangles, kadhas, an embellished box handbag, high heels, and minimal glam gave the finishing touch.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor attended Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in an Amit Aggarwal lehenga set featuring an A-line skirt, a shimmering sequinned blouse, and a matching dupatta draped around her svelte frame. She wore the ensemble with bracelets, a choker, high heels, muted smoky eyes, blush pink lip shade, a top knot, glowing skin, and blushed cheekbones.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made it to our best-dressed couples list from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party with their steal-worthy ethnic fits. While Mira wore an ivory heavily-embellished blouse, sharara pants and dupatta set, Shahid complemented her in an indigo blue embroidered kurta, open bandhagala jacket, and churidar pants set. Mira wore her outfit with a choker, an embellished handbag, high heels, and minimal glam.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Set proved she is the queen of sustainable fashion as she attended Shilpa Shetty's party in a gold sequin chiffon saree with a heavily embellished border. She had worn the drape to one of the early seasons of Koffee With Karan. Shilpa complemented the six yards with a matching full-sleeved blouse, high heels, a dainty necklace, bracelets, open locks, and striking glam picks. She arrived with her daughter, Renée Sen, and Rahman Shawl.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh, with Jackky Bhagnani, was also one of the stars at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash. She embraced spring shades like pink, purple, mustard, indigo blue, red and black in a gorgeous multi-coloured lehenga and bustier set. While the bustier has a plunging neckline, backless design and a cropped hem, the skirt has an A-line silhouette and heavy ghera. She wore it with a statement choker necklace, centre-parted open tresses with crown braids, glossy pink lip shade, and muted glam picks.

