Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress
fashion

Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress

‘Ready Shetty Go’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra dolls up in a handcrafted red and white Bandhani shirt and skirt on Women’s Day 2021 to shoot for another episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and fans can’t stop swooning over her outfit of the day
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty paints Women’s Day red with love in handcrafted Bandhani dress(Instagram/theshilpashetty)

Giving the netizens a glimpse of her hot and sexy look in an upcoming episode of television reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra flaunted her glamorous side in a recent picture and we are in awe. Dolling up to shoot another episode of the show which she co-judges, Shilpa painted Women’s Day 2021 red with love and fans can’t stop swooning over her outfit of the day.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture that gave a detailed glimpse of her sultry look. The diva was featured donning a red and white Bandhani shirt teamed with a skirt.

The red-base ensemble sported huge white Bandhani prints all over and looked too ravishingto give our summer wardrobes a miss. Though the shirt could be knotted at the waist to amplify the oomph factor, Shilpa styled hers by holding it together with a brown leather belt to keep the glam quotient intact.

Accessorising her look with vintage silver and antique real gold hand cuffs from Lara Morakhia and rings from Amrapali Jewels, Shilpa left her luscious tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Completing her look with a pair of transparent heels, Shilpa wore a dab of light red lip gloss, rosy blush cheeks, highlighter, filled-in eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes and mascara-laden eyelashes to kill the bomb look.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

The changing landscape of the modelling industry

Distressed jeans with basic top for the win: Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon agree

Shraddha Kapoor's ethereal golden lehenga is made by masi Padmini Kohlapure

Kajal Aggarwal re-defines comfort, luxury and elegance in wine organza saree

Shilpa’s red ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Amrit Kaur’s contemporary South Asian fashion label ‘Ank by Amrit’. The actor captioned the pictures, “RED-dy and raring to go (sic)” and punctuated it with red heart emoji.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curator Sanjana Batra. The actor will co-judge Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty womens day bandhani shirt skirt super dancer amrapali jewels amrit kaur contemporary fashion trends fashion goal fashion and trends fashion style style goal trends
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP