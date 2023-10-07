Shilpa Shetty radiates glamour as a modern-day princess in a stunning hot pink strapless gown. It costs 1.41 lakh

Shilpa Shetty is definitely one of those actresses who ages in reverse. The actress is an absolute stunner and continues to hit fashion targets like a pro. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a glamorous gown, Shilpa knows how to turn heads with her amazing sense of style. Shilpa is currently busy judging the reality TV show India's Got Talent and her stylish looks are a visual treat for all fashion enthusiasts. A day ago, Shilpa donned a dazzling bodycon maxi dress and this time she is showing off her fashion finesse in a pink Barbie-inspired gown. Topped off with her perfectly toned body and undeniable beauty, Shilpa's stunning look will definitely steal your heart. (Also read: Shilpa Shetty spills drama and sass in hot pink chiffon saree and bustier blouse for Sukhee promotions: All pics, video )

Shilpa Shetty Stuns in a Gorgeous Pink Dress

Shilpa Shetty transforms into a princess in a hot pink gown worth ₹ 1.41 lakh,(Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

On Sunday, Shilpa gave her followers a weekend surprise as she took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures accompanied by the caption "In the Pink". Her pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering more than 45k likes and several comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. Her husband Raj Kundra commented, "Ooh la laaaaa" while several others posted fire and heart emoticons. Let's take a look at her stunning pictures.

What Is the Cost of Shilpa's Outfit?

For her glamorous look, Shilpa picked a bright pink dress from the shelves of fashion designer Gaby Charbachy. Her exquisite gown features a strapless neckline, organza fabric, an A-line silhouette, and ruching details that accentuate the bodice, creating texture and visual interest. An attached train at the back adds a touch of drama and sophistication. The high-low length of the dress adds a modern twist to the classic A-line style and the back of the dress is secured with a zip. If you love Shilpa's dress and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry, we've got you covered. Her dress comes with a price tag of $1,700 which is equivalent to ₹1.41 lakh. Scroll down for more details.

Incorporating Shilpa Shetty's stylish pink dress into your wardrobe will cost you $1,700 which is equivalent to ₹1.41 lakh. (coutureshopla.com)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shilpa accessorised her look with a multi-layered diamond necklace by Anmol Jewellers, a stacked diamond bracelet adorning her wrist and a pair of light pink stiletto heels. With the help of make-up artist Ajay Shelar, Shilpa wore nude eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara lashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick. With the assistance of hairstylist Sheetal Khan, Shilpa styled her hair into soft curls and left it open in the middle part, cascading beautifully down her shoulders.

