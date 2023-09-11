Shilpa Shetty spills drama and sass in hot pink chiffon saree and bustier blouse for Sukhee promotions: All pics, video

Shilpa Shetty's love for the six yards is quite well known. Shilpa loves wearing the classic drapes and never shies away from experimenting with the silhouette. The actor's steal-worthy collection features statement sarees, cotton numbers, Kanjeevaram silks, sequinned drapes, and more. Today, she added the Barbie magic and chiffon craze to the six yards by donning a hot pink-coloured saree and a matching bustier blouse to promote her upcoming film Sukhee. Scroll through to check out her look. Shilpa Shetty promotes Sukhee in a hot pink chiffon saree and bustier blouse. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa Shetty promotes Sukhee in a hot pink saree and bustier blouse

Shilpa Shetty promotes her film Sukhee in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai today as she stepped out in the bay to promote her upcoming film Sukhee. Pictures and videos of the actor made it to social media. The snippets show her serving sartorial sass and drama dressed in the hot pink chiffon saree and the bustier blouse. She chose striking accessories to style the ensemble. Read our download on Shilpa's desi Barbie look below.

Shilpa Shetty draped the chiffon saree in a solid hot pink shade in traditional style, with the pleats on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping train to show off her enviable frame. The matching bustier blouse elevated the ethnic yet modern look with its sleeveless design, sequin embellishments, plunging neckline, cropped hem, and fitted bust.

Shilpa Shetty served drama and sass in the ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shilpa accessorised the saree with matching gloves, rings, bracelets, a statement necklace with a floral pedant, and hot pink pumps with killer high heels. Lastly, she chose shimmering pink eye shadow, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee is slated to release in cinemas on September 22. The film also stars Kusha Kapila and follows the story of a disgruntled homemaker who rebelliously attends her school reunion.