Shilpa Shetty's tangerine tube top, palazzo, shrug is hottest date night fashion

If you are looking for the hottest upgrade to your date night wardrobe this Valentine's Day, let Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra serve you the perfect fashion inspiration in a tangerine bandeau or tube top with matching palazzo and shrug. Her quirky dance video with Shehnaaz Gill on ‘boring day’ left fans smitten but we can't stop swooning over her glamorous look in the tangerine tube top, palazzos pants and shrug which look like the perfect date-night primed outfit for Valentine's Day 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The pictures that are currently flooding the Internet, show the diva giving us a crash course in styling a bandeau this love week while making jaws drop with her smoking hot look. The pictures and videos feature Shilpa donning a bandeau top that came in bright refreshing tangerine colour and with a deep neckline to add to the hotness quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was teamed with a pair of high waist palazzo pants that came in matching orange colour and flaunted a waistline to die for. She layered the look with an ankle-length shrug that came with full sleeves to cinch the fashion deal for a perfect dinner outing plus fire cracking banter.

Leaving her tresses open down her back in beachy waves, Shilpa completed her attire with a pair of orange pointed-toe heels from Zara. She accessorised her look with a layered golden choker, a golden chain, a delicate gold pendant and a stack of finger rings.

Wearing a dab of coral red lipstick, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sizzling poses for the camera, Shilpa set the Internet on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Dimple Belani Thadani's eponymous clothing label. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Esther Pinto.