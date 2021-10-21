Shilpa Shetty sorts our date night fashion woes in a sexy, sensual red dress

When she is not inspiring fans towards a healthier lifestyle, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all for laying fashion inspirations to slay on next ethnic, traditional, casual or sizzling outings and we can't help but take style cues. Cutting a sexy and sensual silhouette recently, the actor laid fashion cues on how to leave a bewitching aura on the next date night in a red dress with rocking shoulders and cinch waist and the Internet was on fire.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture from her recent photoshoot that showed her in a bold avatar as she put her sartorial foot forward and we are in awe. The picture featured Shilpa donning a bright red knee-length dress that came with a boat neck which ended in a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor.

Puffed at the shoulder, the sleeves split on the wrist while the bust sported a wrapped detail. The waist was tightened by a multitude of pleats that continued sideways on the skirt, sculpting the hips and giving a pleasant freedom of movement due to its material.

Looking like a woman with an irresistible charm, Shilpa completed her attire with a pair of matching red heels from Christian Louboutin. Leaving her gorgeous tresses open down her back in soft curls and her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and a stack of finger rings from Joolry.

Wearing a dab of bold red lipstick, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, rust eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry pose for the camera, Shilpa captioned the picture, “Inflammable” and we couldn't agree more.

The ensemble is credited to French clothing brand, Mae Paris, that is based in Paris and boasts of the idea of women empowerment through clothing and inspired by French architecture, aesthetics and cultural heritage. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by fashion and celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar.

