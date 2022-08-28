Shilpa Shetty stuns in printed gown for event, poses with her walker for photoshoot because of leg injury. Watch video

Actor Shilpa Shetty left netizens impressed and inspired after she attended an event in Mumbai last night. The star arrived at the occasion in a wheelchair, as she had recently injured her leg while shooting for an upcoming project. However, despite the injury, Shilpa made sure to fulfil her commitments. She even dropped a video of herself on Instagram, dressed up in a printed gown which she wore for the affair. It also showed her posing for the camera with her walker because of the injury.

On Saturday, Shilpa dropped a reel on her Instagram page featuring pictures of herself dressed in a printed gown and posing with a walker. The video showed her posing in the colourful gown by ace designer Anamika Khanna's label. "Putting my best foot forward #reelvsreal #workmode #ootd #lotd #swasthrahomastraho," Shilpa captioned the post. Keep scrolling to check out how Shilpa styled her look and the video. (Also Read: Shilpa Shetty enjoys Vitamin C-rich superfood Kamrakh or Star Fruit to strengthen immunity in new video: Watch)

Shilpa Shetty embraced Bohemian vibes with the Anamika Khanna gown. It features quirky patterns in multiple hues done all over the ensemble, a V-shaped neckline with raised collars and embellishments, red-coloured tassel embroidery on the trims, full-length sleeves, a pleated and flowy skirt, patti embroidery on the waist, and a floor-grazing hem.

Shilpa Shetty in an Anamika Khanna gown. (Instagram)

Shilpa accessorised the printed gown with statement silver oxidised rings and a heavy choker necklace adorned with precious gems and Kundan work. In the end, Shilpa chose a side-parted open hairdo with wavy ends, bold kohl-lined eyes, winged black eyeliner, mauve lip shade, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, dewy base, beaming highlighter, and on-fleek brows.

Earlier, a paparazzi page had dropped a video of Shilpa arriving at the event in a wheelchair because of her leg injury. The video got several comments from the star's well-wishers. One of them wrote, "Get well soon ma'am." Jackie Shroff commented, "Get well soon bhidu." Check out the video below.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. It is touted to be an eight-part series and will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year. It will officially mark Shilpa's OTT debut with Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit.