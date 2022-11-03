Shraddha Kapoor looks like a goddess in her red-hot saree avatar

Actress Shraddha Kapoor made a guest cameo in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's song 'Thumkeshwari' from the film 'Bhediya'. Kriti and Varun wore sexy attires and groove with each other with a lot of dancers in the background. Toward the end of the montage, Stree's Shraddha Kapoor surprises the audience with her gorgeous entry amid the ongoing track and taps her feet with the Bollywood hunk. Shraddha steals the show with her sizzling appearance in Thumkeshwari, as she shakes a leg with an awestruck Varun in the song. Fans are surprised by Kapoor's cameo in Bhediya's song and they are praising her stunning looks and moves in the music video. The actress recently shared her "Thumkeshawri" look on Instagram in a red hot gorgeous saree. Her followers cannot stop drooling over her looks as she sets screens on fire.

(Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's sensual sequin saree and sleeveless blouse will electrify your weekend party closet: See new pic )

The actress can be seen sitting like a queen in a maroon saree gorgeously draped around her body, flaunting her curves. Her thin pleated pallu and deep neck blouse is adding an absolute dose of sexiness to her look. The stylish golden pearl waistband beautifully wrapped around her saree is adding a traditional touch to her look and is giving all goddess vibes. Her beautiful golden-toned payals and jutties are adding a desi diva vibe to her outfit. She accessorised her look with a golden baaju band or armlet. Her gold-toned statement jhumkas, nose ring and mang tika added an extra dose of grace to her look.

For makeup, she went with a red bold lip shade which is beautifully defining her lips, kohled eyes with a smokey eye shadow look, and perfectly contoured cheeks with a tint of blush. She left her tresses open in a middle partition. Her look is a perfect inspiration for a wedding function where you want to steal all the attention.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's cameo hints at her return as Stree's mysterious woman, bringing back memories. We cannot wait to see the gorgeous diva on the big screen.

