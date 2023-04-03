Shraddha Kapoor stuns in paithani saree gown at NMACC Day 2, giving traditional wear a modern twist

Shraddha Kapoor made a stunning appearance on the Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala, dressed in an elegant paithani saree gown. The event has created a buzz in the town, with various notable national and international figures in attendance. The second day of the event featured a fashion exhibit titled 'India in Fashion', star-studded performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Ranveer Singh, and several celebrities gracing the pink carpet in stellar ensembles.

Shraddha Kapoor's fashionable appearances in the city or on social media may be rare, but the star always showcases her sartorial prowess with each look. She is not only a talented actress but is often renowned for her elegant and stylish fashion choices and her latest look for NMACC is no exception as the actress gave a modern twist to paithani saree, leaving everyone in awe of her fashion sense. Check out her stunning pictures below. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari embraces Indian craftsmanship in top-to-toe traditional attire at NMACC Day 2 Gala )

Shraddha Kapoor's NMACC day 2 paithani saree gown look

On Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor posted pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram with a caption "My favourite part - This THALI aaand me wearing Paithani with a fun twist. You’ve to see it to believe it.What a proud moment for India to have such a world class Cultural Centre!"

Shraddha Kapoor's paithani jumpsuit takes the internet by storm at NMACC Event(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor was a muse to the renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra for the NMACC Gala, where she donned a black saree with a traditional paithani twist, styled by celebrity stylist Namrata Deepak. Her striking black jumpsuit boasted a one-shoulder sweetheart neckline, intricate floral embroidery of red paithani draped on her bust, and a long trail on the back, which added the much-needed oomph factor to her overall look. The actress perfectly complemented her look of the day with a multi-layered golden choker necklace, stacked statement rings, golden studs, and matching pumps, enhancing the elegance of her overall ensemble.

Lastly, Shraddha opted for a minimal make-up look by opting for brown brows, subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, glowing rouged cheekbones, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and a dewy au naturel face to complete the glam picks. Shraddha's hairstylist Nikita Menon helped her achieve the perfect finishing touch by styling her hair in a lower bun, which flawlessly completed her look. She also added a small black bindi, which rounded off her glamorous appearance.