Shweta Tiwari redefines Indo-western fashion in 16k green strappy jumpsuit

Recently hospitalised due to weakness and low blood pressure, television hottie Shweta Tiwari is back to work, travel and slaying the fashion game and her recent set of pictures are enough to back our claim. Redefining Indo-western fashion, Shweta cut a flattering silhouette in a sultry sweetheart neckline green jumpsuit with denim, that looked easy-to-wear and is the perfect fashion solution to our versatile wardrobe desire.

Taking to her social media handle, Shweta shared a couple of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and the Internet was on fire. The pictures featured the diva donning a green Indo-western jumpsuit with denim.

The ensemble came with a denim cropped top and midi skirt set panelled in several washes of denim and a pop of yellow. It sported broad straps and a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor.

Acing the fusion look, Shweta completed her attire with a pair if pink stilettoes. Leaving her silky straightened tresses open down her shoulders in a side-parted hairstyle, Shweta accessorised her look with a pair of star tassel earrings and a mint green triangular-shaped finger ring.

Wearing a dab of luscious brown lipstick, Shweta amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, smokey eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sizzling poses for the camera, Shweta captioned the pictures, “You were born to be real, not to be perfect! What say… (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label RS by Rippii Sethi that boasts of giving stylish women the fashion solutions to all their wardrobe desires under one roof - daily street-style silhouettes, power-dressing 9-to-5 outfits, elegant evening wear and colourful Indian attire; with room for expansion for even more. The green Indo-western jumpsuit with denim originally costs ₹15,900 on the designer website.

Shweta Tiwari's green Indo-western jumpsuit from RS by Rippii Sethi (rippisethi.com)

Shweta Tiwari was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.

