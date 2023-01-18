Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, other stars arrive in style for Mission Majnu screening

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna and the makers of the upcoming film Mission Majnu hosted a special screening in Mumbai. Many Bollywood stars, including Kiara Advani (rumoured to be tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra), Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Mrunal Thakur, Rhea Chakraborty, and several other celebrities attended the event. All the stars donned casual-chic ensembles to attend the affair. However, some won our hearts with their stylish fits. So, we decided to round up our favourite looks from the screening. Keep scrolling to find out what the stars wore at the Mission Majnu screening. (Also Read | Kiara Advani's desi vibes in a modern saree is a must-have for brides-to-be for their wedding reception: All pics inside)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The rumoured-to-be-married couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived in style at the Mission Majnu screening. While Sidharth chose a printed shirt, an open zipper jacket with full-length sleeves, and black denim pants featuring contrast white lining, Kiara looked stunning in an all-white sleeveless corset tank top and pleated flared pants. Kiara styled her outfit with a gold over-the-body Prada sling bag, high heels, a sleek hairdo, glowing skin, and a minimal no-makeup look.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna stole the spotlight at Mission Majnu screening with her stylish outfit featuring a dark blue denim bralette and olive green high-waisted flared pants. She rounded it all off with a sleek chain, statement earrings, stacked bracelets, black heels, nude lip shade, blushed glowing skin, sleek hairdo, and mascara-adorned lashes.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi chose to go traditional for Sidharth and Rashmika's film screening in a white chikankari embroidered suit set featuring a long kurti, churidar pants, and a chiffon dupatta. She rounded it all off with embellished heels, a top handle mini bag, dainty earrings, side-parted open tresses, and blush-toned makeup picks.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar at Mission Majnu screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar arrived at the Mission Majnu screening in his signature oversized look featuring a black blazer, dark blue jumper, and baggy pants. He styled the outfit with a silver chain, quirky sneakers from Balmain, broad sunglasses, and a back-swept hairstyle.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur at Mission Majnu screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur kept her look simple in a dark blue knee-length dress featuring a fit and flared fitting, plunging V neckline, and multi-coloured polka dot print. Side-parted open tresses, pink lip shade, blushed skin, mascara-adorned lashes, and subtle eye shadow rounded it all off.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty at Mission Majnu screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rhea Chakraborty arrived in style for the Mission Majnu screening. She wore a printed denim jacket, denim pants, and a plunging v-neck bralette styled with open wavy locks, minimal makeup, peep-toe high heels, and a matching shoulder bag.

