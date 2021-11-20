Sidharth Malhotra sizzles at ‘Dilli ki Shaadi’ in black bandhgala, red turban

If boys think that they can show up in black kurta pyjama and make us fall for them, they are absolutely right and Bollywood hunk Sidharth Malhotra's latest pictures from a cousin's wedding in Delhi are enough to back our claim. Sizzling at “Dilli ki Shaadi”, Sid turned up the heat at his cousin's wedding in Delhi as he grooved to ‘Ranjha’ from Shershaah and danced like no one was watching to ‘morni banke’ but it was his dapper look in a black bandhgala and red pagri which hooked fans and left them swooning.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared two pictures which gave a glimpse of his ethnic look that we can't help but ask all men to bookmark. The pictures featured Sidharth putting his sartorial foot forward and setting the Internet on fire to delay winters single-handedly.

In the pictures, Sid was seen donning a black plain corded bandhgala that came with a bucket cut. Sporting a show placket, the bandgala jacket added contrasting metallic Ashoka Buttons to add to the rich look.

Pairing it with black trousers, Sidharth completed his attire by styling it with a pair of black breeches from Christian Louboutin. To add a pop of colour and make heads turn, Sidharth wore a red turban that came with a golden border to sync in with the wedding festivities.

Looking oh-so-hot, Sidharth struck elegant poses for the camera and fans were on frenzy. He simply captioned the pictures, “Dilli ki Shaadi (sic)” and punctuated it with a fire emoji.

The bandhgala is credited to Indian fashion designer Kunal Rawal’s eponymous label that boasts of being a luxury Indian contemporary brand with a mix of contemporary silhouettes and Indian embellishments, popular for its non-conformist and multi-functional approach toward design, cultivated imperfection, unconventional aesthetic, tonal palettes and clever play on textures with sophistication. Sidharth Malhotra was styled by celebrity fashion and wardrobe stylists Akshay Tyagi and Mayuri Nivekar.

