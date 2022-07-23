Sita Ramam star Mrunal Thakur is epitome of grace with sizzling twist in vintage blue Anarkali. Here's its whopping cost

Raisin the bar of ethnic fashion goals, Bollywood hottie Mrunal Thakur is traditional wear world's knight-in-shining armour as she steps out in a vintage blue Anarkali to promote Sita Ramam with co-star Dulquer Salman in Hyderabad. A treat for fashion sore eyes, Mrunal was undoubtedly the epitome of grace with a sizzling twist in the plunging neckline Anarkali suit and we are smitten with the viral pictures as the diva gears to make her debut in the South film industry with the Hanu Raghavapudi-directorial.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to her social media handle, Mrunal shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward and the fashion police was on immediate alert. The pictures feature Mrunal donning an Anarkali kurti that was made of georgette fabric and sported shadow work all over or chikankari embroidery in ivory and oyster shade threads.

It was teamed with a pair of churidar pants that was made from strech net fabric and the look was layered with a tulle dupatta. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Mrunal accessorised her look with a pair of Amina earrings and a neel choker from Sheetal Zaveri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wearing a dab of coral lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Mrunal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Looking stunning, Mrunal struck glamorous poses for the camera and set the Internet on fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Anarkali set is credited to Indian fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani’s eponymous label that boasts of silhouettes that straddle the present while rooted in India’s heritage of draped form and tradition of artistry. The vintage blue Anarkali suit set originally costs ₹4,25,400 on his designer website.

Mrunal Thakur's Anarkali suit from Tarun Tahiliani (taruntahiliani.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mrunal Thakur was styled by costume designers and stylists Archa Mehta, Ruchi Munoth and Niharika Varma.