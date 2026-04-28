Are these ₹6999 Skechers sneakers actually worth it or are you paying for the look? I tried and tested them for you
The Skechers Hotshot Living Luxe Lace Up Sneakers strike a balance between style and everyday comfort, with their eye-catching design and cushioned feel.
When you’re spending almost ₹7,000 on sneakers, you’re not just buying shoes, you’re buying a mix of comfort, style, durability and purpose. And that’s exactly the lens I used while testing the Skechers Hotshot Living Luxe Lace Up Sneakers. Because most of us aren’t just asking “Do they look good?”, we’re asking “Will I actually wear these enough to justify the price?”Read More
What people really look for in sneakers (and how these stack up)
Before diving into my experience, here’s what typically matters when buying sneakers and how this pair performs on each:
1. Style that works with everything
If your goal is to find a pair that instantly upgrades outfits, these deliver. The off-white base paired with subtle gold stripes gives them a clean, elevated look.
They’re versatile enough to go from jeans to dresses to co-ord sets without looking out of place. If your priority is aesthetic-first sneakers, this is a strong yes.
- Best for: fashion-forward everyday wear
- Not ideal if: you prefer low-maintenance, “throw-on-and-go” shoes
2. Comfort for long hours
This is where they pleasantly surprise. The cushioning feels soft yet supportive, and the shoes move naturally with your feet.
No uncomfortable break-in period. Good for walking, errands and casual outings. Even light jogging feels manageable However, they don’t have the technical build of performance trainers.
- Best for: daily wear, light activity
- Not ideal if: you need serious running or gym shoes
3. Support and foot feel
They offer adequate support for everyday movement, especially if your routine includes long hours of walking or standing.
You won’t feel that heavy fatigue quickly, which is always a plus. But again, they stop short of being high-performance.
- Best for: comfort and casual activity
- Not ideal for: intense workouts or long-distance running
4. Durability and practicality
Here’s the honest trade-off. The off-white colour looks premium, but it’s not the most practical. Dust, mud and everyday wear can show up easily, especially in Indian conditions.
So unless you’re okay with:
Cleaning them regularly, and being mindful of where you wear them, these might feel high-maintenance.
- Best for: cleaner environments, outings, travel
- Not ideal for: rough use, rainy days, unpredictable terrain
5. Value for money
At ₹6999, the biggest question is: what are you really paying for?
You’re paying for:{{/usCountry}}
You’re paying for:{{/usCountry}}
A stylish, elevated sneaker{{/usCountry}}
A stylish, elevated sneaker{{/usCountry}}
Reliable everyday comfort{{/usCountry}}
Reliable everyday comfort{{/usCountry}}
A trusted brand experience{{/usCountry}}
A trusted brand experience{{/usCountry}}
You’re not paying for:{{/usCountry}}
You’re not paying for:{{/usCountry}}
High-performance sports technology{{/usCountry}}
High-performance sports technology{{/usCountry}}
Specialised running features{{/usCountry}}
Specialised running features{{/usCountry}}
So the value depends entirely on what you need.
- Worth it if: you want stylish, comfortable everyday sneakers
- Not worth it if: you expect sports-level performance
My honest experience{{/usCountry}}
So the value depends entirely on what you need.
- Worth it if: you want stylish, comfortable everyday sneakers
- Not worth it if: you expect sports-level performance
My honest experience{{/usCountry}}
After wearing the Skechers Hotshot Living Luxe Lace-Up Sneakers across various settings, they stood out as effortless lifestyle sneakers. They made outfits look instantly better, felt comfortable for hours, and didn’t require adjustment or breaking in.{{/usCountry}}
After wearing the Skechers Hotshot Living Luxe Lace-Up Sneakers across various settings, they stood out as effortless lifestyle sneakers. They made outfits look instantly better, felt comfortable for hours, and didn’t require adjustment or breaking in.{{/usCountry}}
But I also found myself being extra careful about where I wore them, and slightly questioning the price when thinking of them purely as functional shoes.
So… should you buy them?{{/usCountry}}
But I also found myself being extra careful about where I wore them, and slightly questioning the price when thinking of them purely as functional shoes.
So… should you buy them?{{/usCountry}}
Buy these if:
- You prioritise style and versatility
- You want comfortable everyday sneakers
- You don’t mind a bit of maintenance
- You’re looking for a “wear often, look good” pair
Buy these if:
- You prioritise style and versatility
- You want comfortable everyday sneakers
- You don’t mind a bit of maintenance
- You’re looking for a “wear often, look good” pair
Skip these if:
- You need hardcore running or gym shoes
- You prefer low-maintenance, rugged footwear
- You’re strictly value-driven and want performance for the price
The Skechers Hotshot Living Luxe sneakers sit in that sweet spot between fashion and function, but lean more toward fashion. If your idea of the perfect sneaker is something that looks chic, feels comfortable and fits seamlessly into everyday outfits, these will absolutely work for you. But if you’re chasing performance, durability and heavy-duty use, you might want to keep looking.
More shoes by Skechers:
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Are the Skechers Hotshot Living Luxe Lace Up Sneakers good for running?
They’re comfortable enough for light jogging or short runs, but they’re not designed as performance running shoes. For serious running, you’ll need more technical support and cushioning.
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Are they worth ₹6999?
They’re worth it if you value style, comfort and brand appeal. However, if you’re looking for high-performance sports shoes, the price may feel a bit steep for what they offer.
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Are they comfortable for all-day wear?
Yes, they offer good cushioning and support, making them suitable for long hours—whether you’re walking, running errands or out for casual outings.
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Do these sneakers get dirty easily?
Yes, the off-white colour looks stylish but can pick up dirt, dust and stains quickly. They require regular cleaning, especially if worn in busy or outdoor settings.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. They were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use.)
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