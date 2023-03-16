The world of aesthetics is easily one of the fastest-changing sectors in recent times and in today’s 21st century, maintaining your looks is not as strenuous as it would have been years ago, all thanks to the many advancements in technology to provide easy solutions to better the way you look. Many people these days choose cosmetic procedures to subtly change their appearance without spending lakhs on surgery, which is why the number of invasive, minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures have all skyrocketed.

Skincare tips: Going for cosmetic procedures? Here's what you should know (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, MD Director and Consult Dermatologist at MedLinks, shared, “Several procedures take only a lunch hour to complete with little or no recovery time. In cosmetic procedures, a variety of techniques and treatments are used, including bio stimulators like Profhilo, injectable fillers, hydrating skin boosters, energy-based devices like hybrid lasers, radiofrequency micro-needling, and thread lifts among others. Like cosmetic surgery, cosmetic procedures too need a medical practitioner trained in the procedure, including appropriate recovery time, healing and proper care.”

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi highlighted what you need to know and factors to consider if you're considering a cosmetic procedure -

Your expectations: Focus on improvement, not model-like perfection. Those who report the greatest satisfaction after cosmetic procedure are the ones who kept their expectations realistic—and didn't expect their new, look to magically transform every aspect of their life. Remember that you’re doing it for yourself - to feel good - rather than to please someone else.

Expense: The cosmetic procedure is rarely covered by health insurance plans. The cost varies depending on the procedure, ranging from thousands to lakhs. Additionally, there will be the cost of any follow-up care or corrective procedures, if required.

Risks and recovery: There are risks with any type of procedure as well as with non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Dissatisfaction is possible. The time for recovery differs, greatly depending on the procedure and what you do to assist in healing during recovery. You must discuss these items at length with your doctor and understand how the surgery might affect aspects of your personal and professional life.

Finding a qualified practitioner: There are dozens of reputable, talented cosmetic practitioners around. If you decide to pursue cosmetic procedures, choose one who specializes in the procedure you'd like to have done and is certified in the specialty by an authorized board. Beware of misleading certifications from unrecognized or self-designated boards. If you'll be having a procedure that requires general anesthesia, be sure that the operating facility has been accredited by an accrediting agency, or is licensed by an authorized board in which the facility is located.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi advised, “When you've narrowed your choice of cosmetic surgeon, schedule a consultation — or multiple consultations with different surgeons. They will evaluate the part of your body that you want to have treated, and you'll share your medical history, list any medications you're taking, and discuss your desires and expectations. Don't be afraid to ask questions. Reputable practitioners will be happy to discuss everything with you.”

He concluded, “The more time you spend with your cosmetic surgeon to establish specific, measurable and achievable goals before the procedure, the more likely you are to be content with the outcomes. Discuss your options with friends and family members to get their help and advice, but you alone should make the decision that is right for you. Take as much time as you need to make your decision. You can change your mind at any point and you can ask for a second opinion from another surgeon. It is important for you to be comfortable with the surgeon and committed to your treatment choices.”

