Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya look absolutely chic in stylish outfits for an event in Hyderabad

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya attended an event for technology giant Apple in Hyderabad on Friday, May 1. The couple looked absolutely chic as they posed for the paparazzi during the media photocall. Let's decode their looks.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya attend an event in Hyderabad.

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Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's stylish outfits

The internet’s favourite power couple, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, looked absolutely stunning at the high-profile event last night. For the occasion, while Naga chose a tailored polo T-shirt and pants set, Sobhita complemented her husband in a silk blouse and skirt look. Together, both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya exuded quiet confidence, making a strong style statement without trying too hard.

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{{^usCountry}} Sobhita's silk attire comes in a beautiful pearl-white shade. It features a pan kou blouse with buttons crafted by looping, sewing, and knotting fabric strips into tiny masterpieces. The top also has a Mandarin collar, a sleeveless design, a figure-skimming silhouette, front button closures, front pockets, and a slit on the waist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sobhita's silk attire comes in a beautiful pearl-white shade. It features a pan kou blouse with buttons crafted by looping, sewing, and knotting fabric strips into tiny masterpieces. The top also has a Mandarin collar, a sleeveless design, a figure-skimming silhouette, front button closures, front pockets, and a slit on the waist. {{/usCountry}}

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She wore it with dhoti-style pants crafted from a breezy silk fabric featuring a pleated design, a cinched hem, a high-rise waistline, and a flowy silhouette. She completed the look with pointed heels adorned with shimmering colourful crystals.

Meanwhile, for the jewels, Sobhita chose silver diamond dangling earrings and hoop earrings. She tied her shoulder-length tresses in a centre-parted half-do, and for the glam, she chose feathered brows, muted smoky eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy mauve pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

As for Naga Chaitanya, he complemented his wife in smart casuals. The Vrushakarma actor wore a navy blue Polo T-shirt featuring a collared neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. He completed the outfit with greyish-black tailored pants featuring a straight leg fit. A trimmed beard, a silver bracelet watch, and dress shoes rounded off the look.

About the couple

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Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married in 2025 in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family and select friends. The couple chose a simple yet culturally rich wedding rather than a grand spectacle.

The two actors were first linked in 2022, about a year after Chaitanya’s divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While they initially chose not to address the dating rumours publicly, speculation about their relationship grew after fans noticed them sharing pictures from similar vacation destinations and being spotted together on trips. Their relationship eventually became official in August 2024 when the couple got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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