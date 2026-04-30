AI reimagines Akshay Kumar in Saudi Arabian, British, Russian and more global looks; fans love his South Korean version

AI visualisations can create the most interesting videos. One such clip was shared on Instagram on April 27 by AI artist Souvik, popularly known as Mr Hellrocker. He used artificial intelligence to reimagine Akshay Kumar in a series of global avatars. Here's what Akshay Kumar would look like if he were not from India, but from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Britain, or South Korea.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra looks fierce and gorgeous in stylish outfits for a new magazine photoshoot. Pics inside

Imagine Akshay stepping into wardrobes across the world, reimagined in Russian, Brazilian, Chinese, South Korean, Saudi Arabian, and a few more global avatars. In each frame, his features were transformed by the region, and he was dressed in traditional costumes and accessories inspired by the region's traditions.

What would Akshay Kumar look like if he were not from India, but… For his Russian look, Akshay was given a rugged look with a white complexion, trimmed white beard, blonde hair, and blue eyes. He wears a heavy, charcoal-grey wool coat, a muffler, and a sweatshirt as the snow falls around him.

One of the most striking looks the actor was transformed into was the Nigerian look, where he is seen in a bold printed traditional ensemble paired with a traditional cap and statement jewellery.