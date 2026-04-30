Priyanka Chopra looks fierce and gorgeous in stylish outfits for a new magazine photoshoot. Pics inside

For the Vogue Arabia May cover, Priyanka Chopra wore two stunning outfits: a red trench dress from Givenchy and a black ensemble from Dior. The red silk-satin ensemble comes with wide notch lapel collars, a deep V neckline, a drop shoulder design, full-length bell sleeves, a slit on the front, and a matching ribbon tie on the waist to cinch the dress together. The side pockets on the dress make it a stylish moment.

Priyanka Chopra is the cover star of the May edition of Vogue Arabia. On April 29, the publication shared pictures of the actor on Instagram, dressed in stylish looks. Let's decode her outfits and the striking glam in the pictures. Also Read | Olivia Wilde shocks fans with her extremely thin look but supportive fans say ‘she just got older’

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with a Bvlgari statement Serpenti necklace decked with stunning diamond crystals and an amethyst centrestone. She completed the look with black pointed block heels, her tresses braided in a sleek updo, and for the glam, she chose caramel lips with a dark brown lip liner, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, and bronzer.

For the second cover picture, Priyanka slipped into an all-black Dior look sans any accessories, making the quirky attire the star. It features a shirt and a skirt set. While the blouse comes with a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and a fitted silhouette, the skirt has a voluminous structure adorned with multi-tier ruffles and a knee-length hem. She chose the same hairstyle and makeup as the first look.

Making heads turn Priyanka's remaining looks for the photoshoot were as fierce as her cover ensembles. In one of the looks, she transformed into a 70s beauty, dressed in a Lanvin dress and styled with a burnt orange headband, gold earrings, and retro glam.

For another look, she picked an Alberta Ferretti dress featuring a black-and-gold bust design, paired with a flowy beige skirt that cascaded down her frame. The star also wore a Naeem Khan ensemble featuring heavy gold sequin embellishments, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled this outfit with black pumps.