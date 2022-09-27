Sobhita Dhulipala is straight out of a vintage dream in silk saree for Ponniyin Selvan I event in New Delhi: See pics

The Ponniyin Selvan I star cast flew to New Delhi to attend a press meet and promote the much-anticipated historical drama. The Mani Ratnam magnum opus has been creating quite the buzz on social media, and the stars' sartorial preferences for the pre-release events are one reason. And now, after talking about Aishwarya Rai and Trisha Krishnan's head-turning traditional avatars for the Delhi event, we cannot get over Sobhita Dhulipala's vintage look. The star, who also features in the film, draped herself in a gorgeous silk saree for the occasion. Keep scrolling to check out her pictures in the ethnic look.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks straight out of a vintage dream for the PS1 event

On Monday, Sobhita Dhulipala, alongside the star cast of Ponniyin Selvan I, attended a press meet in Delhi. The star wore a pastel green and gold embellished saree and matching blouse for the pre-release event. She also took to Instagram to share pictures of her traditional look with her fans and captioned the post, "Press meet for PS-1 in beautiful New Delhi this evening." The drape she chose for the affair is from the shelves of the ace clothing label Raw Mango. Celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani styled Sobhita in the beauteous number. See the photos below. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala is disco queen in white bustier mini dress and bold makeup)

Sobhita's pastel green tissue silk saree features a see-through silhouette, broad gold foil patti adorned on the borders, gold gota patti embroidered in horizontal and abstract patterns, and intricate thread embroidery in floral design decked with beaded embellishments. The Ponniyin Selvan I actor wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder and drape her body.

Sobhita teamed the six yards with a matching pastel green sleeveless silk blouse. It has a round neckline, short hem length, and a cut-out on the back. For the accessories, the star picked a gold Kundan choker necklace, matching bracelet, and gold Kolhapuri-style block heels.

In the end, Sobhita chose side-parted open curly tresses, shimmering gold eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan I is set to hit theatres on September 30.