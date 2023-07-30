Sobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter serve fierce showstopper energy at India Couture Week for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

The ongoing FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW) 2023 saw designers Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna showcase their collection Equinox on Day 5. Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter turned showstoppers for the men's and women's couture collection. The show draws inspiration from 'wintery walks with trellis designs on ancient metal fences, representing spots of floral hope and reflecting the change of seasons during Autumn Equinox'. Scroll through to find out what Sobhita and Ishaan wore on the ramp.

Sobhita Dhuliapala and Ishaan Khatter turn showstoppers for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter turn showstoppers at India Couture Week for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. (Instagram/@FDCI )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official Instagram page of the Fashion Design Council Of India shared pictures from Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna's show. The snippets show Sobhita owning the ramp in a modern silver lehenga. Meanwhile, Ishaan made a dapper appearance in an embellished powersuit. The snippets feature a video of the two stars walking the ramp and their pictures with the designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Scroll through to check out more photos and videos from the show.

Sobhita Dhuliapala turns showstopper for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn at the FDCI India Couture Week as she brought glamour and badass energy to the ramp as the showstopper for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna. She wore a silver heavily-embellished modern lehenga from the designer's collection. It features a strappy bralette blouse with a plunging neckline, sequin embellishments, a super cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sobhita wore the choli with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a low-rise waist, cut-out on the top, intricate sequin embellishments on a sheer overlay, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a thigh-high slit on the side. A matching sheer dupatta with tassel, sequin embroidery and a long train at the back rounded off the look. She styled the ensemble with strappy heels, stacked bracelets, rings, pulled-back side-parted sleek hairdo, glossy nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, shimmery eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, and glowing skin.

Ishaan Khatter on the ramp for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter turned showstopper for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna in an all-black suit from their latest collection. He went shirtless on the ramp in a tailored black blazer featuring intricate shimmering embroidery, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, notch lapel collars, and front button closure. He completed the outfit with matching black satin pants featuring straight-leg fitting.

Ishaan accessorised the ensemble with a quirky black necktie embellished with shimmering sequins on the front. Lastly, a side-parted wavy hairdo, black embellished loafers, trimmed beard, and rings gave the finishing touches to Ishaan Khatter's ramp look for Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna.