Sobhita Dhulipala paints Kochi red with love in 19k scarlet organza saree
Sobhita Dhulipala paints Kochi red with love in 19k scarlet organza saree

Sobhita Dhulipala turns apple of the ethnic fashion world's eyes with her gorgeous '60s look in a sage green and scarlet silk organza saree worth ₹19k as she steps out in Kochi for promotions of her upcoming movie, Kurup. Check out her sultry pictures inside
Sobhita Dhulipala paints Kochi red with love in 19k scarlet organza saree(Instagram/sobhitad)
Updated on Nov 08, 2021 02:16 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Starring opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan in Srinath Rajendran-directorial Kurup, actor Sobhita Dhulipala was seen promoting her upcoming film in Kochi but it was her bold look in a scarlet organza saree that has us hooked. Turning the apple of the ethnic fashion world's eyes, Sobhita brought back the gorgeous '60s style in the sage green and scarlet silk organza saree.

Taking to her social media handle, Sobhita shared a slew of sultry pictures in the six yards of elegance that raised the bar of ethnic fashion goals this wedding season. The pictures featured the diva donning a sheer sage green and scarlet printed saree.

She teamed it with a half sleeves red blouse that came with a shirt collar and completed her attire with a pair of white heels. Leaving her sleek black tresses open down her back in mid-parted style, Sobhita adorned it with a red rose.

She accessorised her look only with a pair of statement earrings from Curio Cottage. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipgloss, Sobhita amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, the diva wittingly captioned the pictures, “Kurup-ing in Kochi (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Payal Khandwala's eponymous label which boasts of layered separates that are dramatic yet minimal, with subtle attention to detail, gentle non-conformist, with a refined sense of luxury, and one that will not sacrifice comfort. The scarlet organza saree costs 19,800.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala's scarlet organza saree from Payal Khandwala (ogaan.com)

 

Sobhita Dhulipala was styled by fashion stylist Bhawna Sharma. Organza sarees with their luxurious lustre have been a celebrity-favourite since the past year and Sobhita gave it her own sultry spin this wedding season. Giving fashion enthusiasts a crash course on styling saree the ultra glam way but with a sexy touch to ethnic wear, Sobhita's latest look encourages us to elevate our saree wardrobe asap.

Topics
sobhita dhulipala kochi cochin organza saree ethnic fashion style trends kurup dulquer salmaan srinath rajendran
