Sonam Kapoor's airport look in maxi dress, sneakers, baseball cap is how you should be dressing all monsoon: Watch

Sonam Kapoor's fashion prowess knows no limits. The star has wowed the internet with incredible style moments on the red carpet. However, as much as we love her appearances in glorious gowns, embellished sarees or designer lehengas, we adore her airport looks the same. Case in point: Sonam's latest airport fit in a red-coloured maxi dress and matching long jacket. Scroll through to check it out.

Sonam Kapoor at the airport

Sonam Kapoor wears a maxi dress, sneakers, and a baseball cap to the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor at the airport in a red ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor arrived in Mumbai recently after attending the Wimbledon match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Today, Sonam took a flight out of Mumbai in a striking red ensemble - a maxi dress and long jacket - styled with cool accessories. Her style statement is how you should be dressing this summer/monsoon. The maxi dress styled with a matching shrug to create a coordinated look is a perfect breezy and stylish fit for the hot and humid weather.

Sonam Kapoor's airport look decoded

Sonam Kapoor's red-coloured maxi dress has noodle straps, a plunging V neckline, a breezy silhouette, and a long hem length. She layered the ensemble with a matching jacket featuring exaggerated pulled-back puffed sleeves, an open front, and a midi-length hem.

Sonam accessorised the ensemble with white lace-up sneakers, a printed white baseball cap, a black textured top handle bag, statement rings, and gold hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose open tresses, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and contoured face for the glam picks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was recently seen in the film Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. It marked Sonam's return to the acting world after a long hiatus. She was on maternity break.