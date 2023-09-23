Sonam Kapoor attends Milan Fashion Week for Hugo Boss in deep-neck black gown, internet says 'She is the BOSS': Watch

Sonam Kapoor travelled to Milan, Italy, recently to attend the ongoing Milan Fashion Week for the fashion house Hugo Boss. The luxury label displayed their Fall/Winter 2023 collection during the event. Sonam, dressed from head-to-toe in Boss, arrived at the fashion show in a black gown with a plunging neckline - serving a moment for risque fashion. Fans loved the style moment and showered Sonam with compliments. Scroll through to check out what she wore.

Sonam Kapoor attends the Hugo Boss show at Milan Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor attends the Milan Fashion Week for Hugo Boss. (Instagram)

Hugo Boss invited Sonam Kapoor to attend their show at the Milan Fashion Week on September 22. Sonam shared pictures of her glamorous and elegant avatar for the fashion event. The post shows her striking poses while dressed in a silk black gown with a plunging neckline. Read our download on Sonam's look below. Meanwhile, the Boss Fall/Winter show revisits its heritage through a thoroughly modern lens.

Sonam Kapoor's black silk gown features a plunging cowl neckline displaying her decolletage, a satin ribbon attachment tied around her neck like a scarf, full-length sleeves with button cuffs, a cinched waistline, a floor-length hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable frame.

Sonam styled the ensemble with striking accessories, including high heels, a box clutch, dainty earrings, and a statement ring. Lastly, she chose shimmering black eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, contouring, blush pink lip shade, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks. A centre-parted bun with crown braids gave the finishing touches.

Meanwhile, Sonam's fans loved her Milan Fashion Week look and flooded the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "She is the boss." Another commented, "You totally slayed it in this look." Farah Khan wrote, "Sonammmm how gorgeous r u looking." Boss commented, "@sonamkapoor stunning wouldn’t even begin to describe it."

What do you think of Sonam Kapoor's look for Milan Fashion Week?