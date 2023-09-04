Sonam Kapoor's 'hot' denim-on-denim outfit impresses Anand Ahuja; he calls her 'beauty'. Check out her pics inside

Sonam Kapoor is undeniably a fashion icon of Bollywood. The star never fails to impress the internet with her sartorial choices and her streak of experimenting with different silhouettes. Her latest photoshoot also delighted her fans, including her husband, Anand Ahuja. It shows Sonam dressed in a printed denim-on-denim ensemble. Her style picks to glam up the ensemble stole the show. Scroll through to know more. Sonam Kapoor wears a denim-on-denim outfit in a new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Anand Ahuja calls Sonam Kapoor 'Beauty'

On the weekend, Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of herself on Instagram to announce the launch of a new collection from Anand Ahuja's brand, VegNonVeg. Sonam's outfit in the photoshoot is also from the label. After the actor posted the photos, fans flooded the comments section with praise. Anand Ahuja commented, "Beautyyyyyyy." Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Hot." Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor dropped heart and fire emojis. A fan remarked, "Outfit and the pictures are [fire]." Check out the post below.

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's ensemble

Sonam Kapoor's denim outfit comes in an acid-washed muddy-blue shade, decorated in a quirky pattern. She wore a denim jacket and jeans. While the top features wide notch-lapel collars, full-length sleeves, front patch pockets, side slits, an oversized silhouette, and an open front, the pants have a high-rise waistline, relaxed fitting, and a straight-leg hem.

Sonam layered the denim jacket over a black bra top featuring noodle straps, a plunging neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem length. Sonam accessorised the ensemble with a layered chain-link necklace, a dainty evil-eye bracelet, statement rings, ankle-top chunky sneakers, pearl-adorned hoop earrings, and a black top handle mini bag embellished with pearls.

Lastly, Sonam chose feathered brows, subtle smoky eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, bold eyeliner, smudged kohl, beaming highlighter, rouge-tinted cheeks, and blood-red nails for the glam picks. Centre-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to her denim-on-denim look.