Sonam Kapoor brings royal glamour to Ganesh Chaturthi in block-printed anarkali, bandhej dupatta, heavy jewellery: Pics

Sonam Kapoor does it again! The Bollywood fashionista knows exactly how to make a statement with her sartorial choices, and her latest festive look is no exception. For Ganesh Chaturthi, the 41-year-old actor embraced maximalist Indian fashion in a striking ensemble featuring rich red and deep navy hues. With intricate embroidery, statement jewellery and regal detailing, Sonam’s look was all about festive grandeur. Let’s decode her look and take some style notes for the festive season. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor steps out of ‘postpartum sabbatical’ in a stunning Pichwai art-inspired, hand-embroidered ethnic look )

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Sonam took to Instagram on September 16 to share a series of stunning pictures with her family, captioning the post, “Ready for Ganesh puja with the family. Love you all.” In the photos, Sonam posed with her husband Anand Ahuja, along with her father and mother-in-law. Dressed in coordinated traditional ensembles and posing against an ornate backdrop, the family portrait looked straight out of a royal album.

Sonam Kapoor's regal traditional look

For the occasion, Sonam wore a hand-blocked anarkali from clothing label Jigyam Patel. The deep navy ensemble featured intricate floral detailing, giving the traditional silhouette a rich and vintage-inspired appeal. She paired it with a vibrant bandhej dupatta in red, adorned with intricate embroidery and ornate borders.

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{{^usCountry}} The striking combination of deep blue and red instantly gave the ensemble a festive feel, while the detailed craftsmanship added to its maximalist appeal. Sonam draped the dupatta elegantly over her shoulders, allowing the embroidery and traditional bandhej details to stand out. Statement jewellery completes the look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The striking combination of deep blue and red instantly gave the ensemble a festive feel, while the detailed craftsmanship added to its maximalist appeal. Sonam draped the dupatta elegantly over her shoulders, allowing the embroidery and traditional bandhej details to stand out. Statement jewellery completes the look {{/usCountry}}

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She wore a vintage rose-cut diamond necklace layered with Basra pearl gajras, creating a statement neckline that complemented the heavily detailed outfit. She further accessorised with polki bracelets, adding another traditional touch to the ensemble.

For her beauty look, Sonam kept things elegant and understated. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a centre-parted style, putting the spotlight on her statement jewellery. Defined eyes, a soft complexion and a subtle lip completed her look.

A lesson in festive dressing

What makes the look stand out is the balance between its bold colours and traditional detailing. The deep navy base keeps the outfit sophisticated, while the red dupatta adds a festive burst of colour.

Sonam's latest ethnic look is a reminder that festive dressing does not always have to rely on a single bright shade. Pairing jewel tones with intricate embroidery and statement accessories can create an equally striking traditional silhouette.

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