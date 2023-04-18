Sonam Kapoor puts an elegant twist to blazer, skirt and corset look as she poses with her 'handsome date' Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is an undisputed fashion icon, and her hefty sartorial profile speaks for itself. Sonam loves experimenting with classic silhouettes and serves her fans with winning fashion moments each time. Case in point: Sonam's latest look for attending the Apple store launch in Mumbai. Sonam went to the event with her 'handsome date' Anand Ahuja. She also posted pictures on Instagram, showcasing her elegant outfit that put a twist to your regular skirt, blazer and corset combination. Keep scrolling to check out what she wore.

Sonam Kapoor's latest photoshoot with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor puts an elegant twist to blazer, skirt and corset look in new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor posted pictures of herself and Anand Ahuja on Instagram. Sonam praised her husband in the caption, "My handsome date who is one of the biggest supporters of creative talent and innovation. He feels they always go hand and hand. It requires wonderful imagination to create anything new in the arts, engineering or science. We all are creators." The pictures show Sonam posing with Anand while holding him close to her. She wore a dark grey and black-coloured outfit for the occasion.

Sonam's outfit is from the shelves of Junya Watanabe. It comes with a blazer featuring notch lapel collars, exaggerated cape-like full-length sleeves, an open front with double-breasted button closures, an oversized silhouette, and padded shoulders. She styled it over a strapless black corset top featuring a sweetheart neckline, bodycon fitting, cropped hem, and structured boning.

Sonam completed the outfit with a midi-length skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, knee-length slit on the front, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a structured design. A Louis Vuitton top handle bag, black high heels, statement rings, dainty ear cuffs, and a sleek watch accessorised the ensemble.

In the end, Sonam chose a messy twisted bun, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, mauve lip shade, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and light contouring for the glam picks.